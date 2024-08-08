Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 9/1 Sheffield Wednesday to win

Ike Ugbo to score anytime

Morgan Whittaker 2+ shots on target Click here to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 16/5

Not-so-dark-horses Sheffield Wednesday look nicely poised for the new campaign. Despite interest from above, the Owls have penned Danny Rohl to a new contract and trimmed the squad over the summer. Eight have gone out the door to League One and League Two and they have been replaced with nine signings, all of which possess Championship quality and this has been done with a net spend of less than £1m. Great business. Since Rohl took the reins at Hillsborough in October 2023, the Owls took 50 points from the 105 on offer. Imagine the damage the German boss will do now he has had the summer to work with his squad. At 9/4, backing Wednesday to finish in the top six looks a shrewd play.

It is the first competitive game of Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth era on Sunday. His managerial CV leaves a lot to be desired with one relegation and a points per game average of less than one. Most recently, he inherited a Birmingham side in the playoffs and steered them towards the drop before being relieved of his duties prematurely. The Blues hired Rooney as the tonic to a previously pragmatic regime and this was his undoing as he was forced to play a more attacking brand of football. You cannot underestimate the importance of this Plymouth job for Rooney. There are whispers that Liam Rosenior was the brains of the operation at Derby and after the disastrous Blues stint, he absolutely must get off to a good start with the Pilgrims.

Wayne Rooney’s got a job at the Monaco of England 😭#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/O6o0OrlqvC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2024

What are the best bets? IKE UGBO is back at Sheffield Wednesday. It was announced hilariously, with faultless acting so good I put the clip below.

Danny Röhl had a knock at the door when hosting his pre-match press conference ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday a few minutes ago. 🚪



It wasn't Iké Ugbo was it? It might have been, you know! 🤣



The Owls have their man! ✅



(📹: SWFC).#SWFC pic.twitter.com/pIAF0THzUh — The Championship Chat Podcast (@Champchatpod24) August 8, 2024

Ugbo was a revelation for the Owls last term netting seven goals in 18 appearances (0.49 goals per 90) taking his tally to 11 Championship goals for the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Cardiff. It is a huge coup for Wednesday to get their man and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals - the gamble with this pick is whether he starts on Sunday. CLICK HERE to back Ike Ugbo to score anytime with Sky Bet The signing was announced on Thursday evening which only gives Ugbo two full days with the squad before the game. Given how crucial he was to Wednesday’s survival last term though, I do not think Rohl will have any issues with throwing him straight back into the XI.

Team news Rohl opted for back-threes in friendlies with Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig and Leganés and I think it is safe to assume he will do the same on Sunday. Dominic Iorfa should be flanked by Yan Valery on the left and Akin Famewo on the right. Although Liam Palmer has played in central midfield in pre-season, he should start in his more orthodox right wing-back position with Max Lowe on the other flank. Upfront, Ugbo could be supported by Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba. There has been no shortage of interest but Morgan Whittaker remains a Plymouth player for the time being and should start alongside Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani in attack for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beedle; Famewo, Iorfa, Valery; Palmer, Bannan, Chalobah, Lowe; Windass, Musaba; Ugbo. Plymouth XI: Hazard; Palsson, Gibson, Galloway; Cissoko, Houghton, Randell, Ogbeta; Whittaker; Hardie, Tijani.

Match facts The home side has won each of the last six league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday (3) and Plymouth (3) since the Pilgrims won 4-2 at Hillsborough in March 2011.

Plymouth have won five of their last eight league games against Sheffield Wednesday, though all three defeats in that run have come at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won their opening league game in any of the last three seasons (D2 L1), losing 2-1 at home to Southampton in their opening game last term.

Plymouth have won their opening league game in four of the last five seasons (L1), having lost six of their previous seven openers before this (W1).

This will be Wayne Rooney’s first game in charge of Plymouth. He’s lost his first match in charge at both of his previous English clubs (Derby and Birmingham), though his first victory in charge of the Blues was against Sheffield Wednesday.