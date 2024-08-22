Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 100/1 Sheffield Wednesday to win

Di'Shon Bernard 2+ shots

Jayden Bogle to be carded Click here to back with Sky Bet

Were Sheffield Wednesday unbelievable against Plymouth or were Wayne Rooney’s side poor? The answer became a bit clearer at the Stadium of Light last Sunday, where the Owls were thumped 4-0 by Sunderland. The midfield pairing of Barry Bannan and Svante Ingelsson had many purring on opening weekend but its fragility was exposed by the Black Cats time and time again. Danny Rohl may tweak that partnership ahead of Friday night's clash against the pre-season title favourites. Leeds still await their first win. Honours were shared in a six goal thriller against Portsmouth and they could not break the deadlock at the Hawthorns. It is part of the reason they have drifted to 7/2 to win the league, though they still head to Hillsborough as odds on favourites the game though.

What are the best bets? Leeds' promotion challenge last term was built from the back. Daniel Farke’s side only conceded 43 goals all season and kept clean sheets in half of their games since the turn of the year. Despite this, over 25% of the goals they conceded (11/43) came via set pieces, which is the fourth highest percentage of any Championship side that season.

If Wednesday do score, it might just come from a dead ball situation, and if they score from a dead ball situation DI’SHON BERNARD is probably the most likely. The central defender has already notched up five shots and an xG of 0.42 this season, last term he averaged 0.46 shots and 0.03 xG per 90 without scoring, so he is due a goal. At 6/4 and 8/1 respectively, his prices to have 1+ SHOTS and 2+ SHOTS are worth a tout as both bets have clicked in both games this season. Although he has not found the net in four seasons, his price TO SCORE FIRST is also worth a small punt. CLICK HERE to back Di’Shon Bernard to have 1+ shot with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Di’Shon Bernard to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Di’Shon Bernard to score first with Sky Bet

Team news Barring keeper Ben Hamer, Rohl has a full complement to choose from and may opt to shuffle his deck here. Ike Ugbo is inline to spearhead the attack and make his first start since returning to S6 on a permanent basis. Liam Palmer could join Bannan and Ingelsson in the middle of the park. Leeds also boasts a clean bill of health and Farke looks set to field the same XI as the one which drew at West Brom.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe; Ingelsson, Palmer; Gassama, Bannan, Musaba; Ugbo Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; James, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Match facts Sheffield Wednesday are winless in their last three home games against Leeds scoring only one goal in those games (D2 L1).

Following a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season, Leeds are looking to win consecutive away league games against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since a run of three between 1997 and 2000.

After beating Plymouth Argyle on the opening day, Sheffield Wednesday are now unbeaten across their last five home league games (W2 D3). They haven’t enjoyed a longer such run at this level since December 2019.

Leeds United have failed to win their last four Championship games (D2 L2 - excluding play-offs), last going five in a row without victory in the second tier in February 2018 under Thomas Christiansen and then Paul Heckingbottom.

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford has scored in three of his last four Yorkshire derbies in the Championship, scoring the opening goal in the Whites’ 2-0 away win at Sheffield Wednesday last season.