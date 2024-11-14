Scotland vs Croatia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 30/1 Scotland to win

Scotland ended the last international period with a battling goalless draw at home to Portugal, breaking a run of four straight defeats and boosting their hopes of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the second tier of the Nations League. Those hopes were further enhanced by news of direct rivals Poland losing Robert Lewandowski for their final two games, and Scotland captain John McGinn being among seven players to return to fitness for Steve Clarke's side. It means for the first time in a while, the Tartan Army head into a fixture with plenty of reasons for optimism. Avoid defeat against Croatia and - unless Poland win in Lisbon - Scotland will take their survival bid to Monday's final fixture in Warsaw. For a fleeting moment I'm getting won over by the Nations League format, but just as my enthusiasm builds the fact this match is only being shown on Viaplay International YouTube quickly brings me back to reality.

What are the best bets?

While hard to imagine him ever being overjoyed, a clean sheet against Portugal will surely have even caused Clarke to crack a smile. It was no fluke either. Scotland allowed chances equating to 4.96 expected goals (xG) across their opening two Nations League fixtures, and although they conceded twice from 1.25 xG in defeat by Croatia in their third game, there were finally signs of defensive improvement. Prior to keeping out Portugal, Clarke's side had kept only one clean sheet in their previous 15 attempts; a friendly against Gibraltar. That wretched run followed a record of five clean sheets in seven fixtures, solidity that formed the backbone of Scotland's recent success. Portugal were not only kept out at Hampden, but limited to just one 'big chance' (xG > 0.30) and three shots on target.

Having taken the lead away from home against both Croatia and Portugal, and fighting back from 2-0 down only to lose to a 97th-minute penalty in their home game with Poland, Scotland have been close throughout this campaign.

(Mc)Totally behind Scott

Scott McTominay gave Scotland the lead against Portugal

Since becoming Scotland's prime goal threat, McTominay has scored 10 times in 19 international games, accounting for 40% of their goals in that time. In this Nations League campaign he has already broken the deadlock away at Portugal and scored an equaliser at home to Poland. Given his outstanding record, splitting our stake and backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a generous 18/5 is also advised.

Team news

John McGinn is among a host of fit-again Scotland players

Predicted line-ups Scotland: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Dykes. Croatia: Labrovic; Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa; Baturina, Kramaric; Matanovic.