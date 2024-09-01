Salford vs MK Dons betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Sky Bet League Two 1pt MK Dons to keep a clean sheet at 5/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It has been a poor start to the season for both Salford and MK Dons, who have one win in 90 minutes between them in nine games, but there is far more optimism around MK, who were sent off as pre-season title favourites. Mike Williamson's side got off the mark last weekend when thrashing Carlisle, while Salford burgled a point at Chesterfield, scoring their first goal of the season in the process. Karl Robinson's hosts could find themselves in a relegation scrap again if they aren't too careful, and the early signs are not good. MK meanwhile will be hoping to kick on and make it back-to-back wins here.

While I think the likely winners of this game are the favourites, MK Dons, I think there is more security around taking on Salford's attack here, so backing MK DONS TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET appeals. As mentioned already, Salford only scored their first goal of the season last weekend, and that really is no surprise when assessing their process.

Salford manager Karl Robinson

Across three league games and one Carabao Cup match, Robinson's side have averaged just 0.52 xGF per game and created only one 'big chance' (xG of 0.35+). That is a huge concern, though in fairness to the Ammies, their defence hasn't let up too many chances either (1.17 xGA per game), which is why we are taking the MK clean sheet approach rather than win to nil. The 0-0 is definitely on the cards. MK's defence has been solid against League Two opponents thus far, allowing an average of 0.82 xGA per game, so at the prices, chancing them to keep a limited Salford attack at bay looks like value.

Team news Salford will be without defender Curtis Tilt after he was sent off last weekend, though Matthew Lund and Ryan Watson should be fit and available. Of Salford's new signings Kylian Kouassi was signed in time to feature on Monday if selected. MK Dons will be without Matt Dennis and Jonathan Leko, while Luke Offord is a doubt, but Liam Kelly is set to return to the fold. Three players were signed on deadline day; Joe White, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Sonny Finch, though it remains to be seen who was signed in time to feature.

Predicted line-ups Salford: Jones; Edwards, Chester, Negru, Garbutt; Austerfield, Fornah; Luamba, Woodburn, Taylor; Stockton MK Dons: McGill; Sherring, Tucker, Maguire; Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Carroll, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey, Hendry