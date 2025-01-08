Sack race: Sean Dyche vows to fight on despite speculation over his Everton future

Dyche’s position has been the subject of intense scrutiny with reports the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, have been talking to potential successors.

The speculation comes as the Toffees once again find themselves battling against relegation from the Premier League.

Dyche’s side have won just one of their last 11 games and are only a point above the dropzone in 16th place.

Asked whether he knew if the club were considering his position, Dyche said at a press conference: “To be clear, it should be.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a business of this size, succession planning should surely be part of their diligence.

“I’ve got no problem with that at all. I think that should be ongoing at every football club. That’s part of the business, surely. I’m sure it is in what we’d call normal business life outside of football.

“But I never really concern myself with that. We’ve got win games – we haven’t won enough this season.”

Dyche, who took charge almost two years ago and has successfully kept the club in the top flight despite numerous off-field issues, accepts the responsibility for the position they are now in.

The former Burnley boss feels he is the right person to turn the situation around.

“I take accountability for everything,” said Dyche, whose side host Sky Bet League One Peterborough in the FA Cup third round on Thursday.

“I’ve worn this badge with as much pride as I can. I continue to do so.

“I am putting a lot of effort in and trying different ways and trying to work and look at all the different parameters on and off the pitch, the different ways of working. That’s part of being a manager. I’m well versed in it.

“It’s very difficult and here it’s been extremely difficult. I’ve spoken openly about that. There’s huge demand on me and it’s a constant. That is part of Everton life.

“I’ve adapted to it and taken them on. I’ve had my knocks and I’m getting them again. It’s how you handle it and trying to always support the club.

“The club is bigger than me. I’m a custodian. So far I’ve handled it pretty bloody well, I think. So now, can we go and win some games? Can I take it on another level? That’s the biggest challenge.

“We have got to make sure the team is operating the right way and we’ve got to try and make sure we please everyone all the time.

“We haven’t done that often enough and that comes down to me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

