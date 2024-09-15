Sack race odds: Steve Cooper new favourite before first Leicester match

Sean Dyche is now the clear favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market, as short as 15/8 with some firms, after Everton surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 for the second match in succession, a defeat which leaves them bottom of the table with no points from four games.

Their latest loss at Aston Villa was less dramatic than a fortnight ago when an incredible capitulation saw the Toffees collapse from 2-0 up in the 87th minute to lose in the 96th at home to Bournemouth. They have now conceded an alarming 13 goals, a surprise given Dyche's reputation for building defensively sound teams. The former Burnley manager began the season as a 14/1 outsider but has gradually been cut in as a result of his side's terrible start, with the bookies immediately clipping him in to 8s following their 3-0 home thrashing by Brighton on opening weekend.

Teflon Ten Hag

Another factor in Dyche leaping into favouritism was Manchester United delivering a 3-0 win Erik ten Hag desperately needed after his side was thrashed by Liverpool at Old Trafford before the international break, a second defeat in their first three league games. Having been totally outplayed in the opening stages at St Mary's, Ten Hag was left indebted to goalkeeper Andre Onana for saving an abject penalty from Southampton striker Cameron Archer with it still goalless. United took full advantage, scoring from a corner moments later through Matthijs de Ligt before Marcus Rashford quickly added a second and Alejandro Garnacho made sure late on. Better to be a lucky manager than a good one right?