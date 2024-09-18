Sack race odds: Sean Dyche shortens again after Everton Carabao Cup exit

Sean Dyche has shortened further in the betting to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season, now leading the sack race at 13/8 after Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at home by Southampton.
The Toffees went into Tuesday's third-round tie under pressure having surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 two games in succession, leaving them bottom of the table with no points from four games.
They took a first-half lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure but after that was cancelled out by Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, it was the visitors who emerged victorious from the shootout.
Dyche, who started the season as a 14/1 sack race outsider, takes his team to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday.
Odds correct at 0830 BST (18/09/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.