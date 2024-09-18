Sack race odds: Sean Dyche shortens again after Everton Carabao Cup exit

The Toffees went into Tuesday's third-round tie under pressure having surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 two games in succession, leaving them bottom of the table with no points from four games.

They took a first-half lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure but after that was cancelled out by Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, it was the visitors who emerged victorious from the shootout.

Dyche, who started the season as a 14/1 sack race outsider, takes his team to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday.