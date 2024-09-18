Sporting Life
Sean Dyche

Sack race odds: Sean Dyche shortens again after Everton Carabao Cup exit

By Joe Townsend
08:39 · WED September 18, 2024

Sean Dyche has shortened further in the betting to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season, now leading the sack race at 13/8 after Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at home by Southampton.

The Toffees went into Tuesday's third-round tie under pressure having surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 two games in succession, leaving them bottom of the table with no points from four games.

They took a first-half lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure but after that was cancelled out by Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, it was the visitors who emerged victorious from the shootout.

Dyche, who started the season as a 14/1 sack race outsider, takes his team to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Sean Dyche - 13/8
  • Erik ten Hag, Russell Martin - 11/2
  • Steve Cooper - 8/1
  • Enzo Maresca, Gary O'Neil - 10/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 12/1
  • Oliver Glasner - 64/1
  • 20/1 - bar

Odds correct at 0830 BST (18/09/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

