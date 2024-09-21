Sack race odds: Sean Dyche remains favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post

The Toffees boss did insist his side took a “positive mini step” by picking up their first point thanks to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium - but the bookies aren't convinced as they make him 13/8 to get the boot.

Iliman Ndiaye netted the opener as Everton went in front for a third successive match and were in position for a first win on the road in 2024.

But once again the Toffees failed to hammer home their advantage as Jesper Lindstrom passed up big chances and saves from Mads Hermansen kept Leicester in the contest.

Dyche said: “It’s a point gained because we needed a point or three obviously and the positivity in the performances, they’re hard yards at the minute. Lots of noise, lots of negativity, showered the situation but I thought there was confidence in the performance and belief.

“That shows the mentality is right. We’ve come through these situations in my 20 months, even before that, now we have to do it again. It’s a mini step but a positive mini step."

'Chasing pack'

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is second favourite at 5/1 after a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa, whose boss Unai Emery described his side's performance as the 'worst of his reign'.

Wolves are still waiting for their first win of the season and suffered another late capitulation after conceding two goals in the final 15 minutes to lose against Newcastle last week.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is next in the running alongside Spurs counterpart Ange Postecoglou at 6/1 after the Saints were denied their first Premier League victory of the season by a last-gasp equaliser from Ipswich's Sam Morsy in a 1-1 draw.

Postecoglou was cut from 18/1 to 6/1 after their dreadful start to the campaign continued against Arsenal last weekend but they overcame Brentford 3-1 to start the recovery.

Next Premier League Manager to leave

Sean Dyche - 13/8

Gary O'Neil - 5/1

Russell Martin, Ange Postecoglou - 6/1

Erik ten Hag - 13/2

Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe, Enzo Maresca - 12/1

Odds correct at 2025 BST on 21/09/24

