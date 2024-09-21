Sean Dyche still heads the 'sack race' betting after Everton's winless start to the Premier League season continued against Leicester but things are looking ominous for Gary O'Neil.
The Toffees picked up their first point thanks to a 1-1 draw at the King Power, but surrendered the lead for a third league game in succession.
Progress in owner Farhad Moshiri's efforts to sell the club make it highly unlikely a managerial change will happen in the short-term, meaning Wolves boss O'Neil is quite possibly more precarious at 6/1 joint-second favourite.
His side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, collapsing late on having taken a first-half lead.
Wolves have one point from five games and have now won only once in their past 15 league matches. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton last week.
Next they host Liverpool, then go to Brentford and Brighton either side of a home game against Manchester City.
The one particularly interesting mover this weekend was Julen Lopetegui, who was cut from 18s to 6/1.
His West Ham side were taken apart 3-0 by Chelsea to lose their third successive home league game, the first time they have started a season in that fashion.
The Hammers have just four points after their first five matches under the former Spain and Real Madrid manager.
More worryingly, it's hard to see what they are actually trying to do in the apparent bright, new post-David Moyes era.
