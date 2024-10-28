Southampton boss Russell Martin is the strong favourite to be the second manager sacked this season following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season, and the bookies have installed Saints boss Martin as the favourite to be the second. Southampton remain winless in the league this season and have a big week. They host Stoke on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup in a game that looks a great opportunity to get a win and some positive momentum, before welcoming Everton to St. Mary's at the weekend.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves are also winless in the league this term and despite signing a new contract only a couple of weeks ago, he is the 3/1 second favourite to be the next manager to leave. The Old Gold have had a very tough schedule to start the season, facing six of last season's top seven in their opening nine contests and are yet to face a side currently in the bottom eight.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Russell Martin - 5/4

Gary O'Neil - 3/1

Julen Lopetegui - 4/1

Thomas Frank - 11/2

Oliver Glasner - 9/1

Kieran McKenna, Steve Cooper - 12/1

Eddie Howe - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1300 GMT (28/09/24)

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is third favourite at 4/1 despite getting a win at the weekend over Manchester United, while the big mover in the market was Thomas Frank. He was over 40/1 on Sunday night but is now 11/2. That is more to with the chances of him leaving Brentford to take over at Manchester United than being sacked by the Bees.