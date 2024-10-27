Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag the new favourite after another defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now into favouritism to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post after defeat to West Ham.
The Red Devils' boss said it feels "unfair and unjust" that his team were beaten 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium after conceding a controversial late penalty.
He went onto say that it was the "third time I have felt injustice in the season and it has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table. It's not right."
After the defeat, United sit 14th in the Premier League table, some seven points off the top four and Champions League qualification.
Ten Hag has overseen just four wins in 13 matches across all competitions to start the season, beating only Southampton on their travels.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (27/09/24)
The Dutchman is now the 5/4 favourite to be the next man to leave, in from 3/1 before a ball was kicked this weekend.
United host Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before welcoming Chelsea to Old Trafford on Sunday.
Saints boss Russell Martin is the 13/8 second favourite with his side still winless in the league this season, and then there is a big gap back to Gary O'Neil and Julen Lopetegui at 11/1.
Despite Wolves being winless in the league this term, O'Neil was awarded a new contract only a few weeks ago, hence his bigger price than you may expect.
Lopetegui meanwhile eased some building pressure with West Ham's win over Manchester United on Sunday, as did Oliver Glasner, who oversaw Crystal Palace's first win of the season by beating Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
Leicester manager Steve Cooper is the only other man shorter than 20/1 in the market.
