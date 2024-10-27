Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag the new favourite after another defeat

The Red Devils' boss said it feels "unfair and unjust" that his team were beaten 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium after conceding a controversial late penalty.

He went onto say that it was the "third time I have felt injustice in the season and it has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table. It's not right."

After the defeat, United sit 14th in the Premier League table, some seven points off the top four and Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag has overseen just four wins in 13 matches across all competitions to start the season, beating only Southampton on their travels.