Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag eased out to 4/6 after Villa Park point

The Dutchman was 1/2 at the beginning of the weekend following last week's heavy defeat to Spurs, but a hard-fought point against Aston Villa has been viewed as a positive by Sky Bet who have pushed his price out slightly to 4/6.

Ten Hag was in defiant mood after Sunday's result: “We are all onboard together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is still next in at 3/1, the same price as Russell Martin who was 8/1 a week ago.

Further down the last is Sean Dyche at 14/1.

Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

Erik ten Hag - 4/6

Gary O'Neil - 3/1

Russell Martin - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 14/1

Ange Postecoglou - 20/1

Julen Lopetegui - 20/1

Oliver Glasner - 20/1

25/1 bar

Odds correct at 1935 BST on 06/10/24