Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag eased out to 4/6 after Villa Park point

Erik ten Hag is still firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked following Man Utd's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Dutchman was 1/2 at the beginning of the weekend following last week's heavy defeat to Spurs, but a hard-fought point against Aston Villa has been viewed as a positive by Sky Bet who have pushed his price out slightly to 4/6.
Ten Hag was in defiant mood after Sunday's result: “We are all onboard together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.
“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have."
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is still next in at 3/1, the same price as Russell Martin who was 8/1 a week ago.
Further down the last is Sean Dyche at 14/1.
Odds correct at 1935 BST on 06/10/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.