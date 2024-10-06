Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag

Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag eased out to 4/6 after Villa Park point

By Sporting Life
19:52 · SUN October 06, 2024

Erik ten Hag is still firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked following Man Utd's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Dutchman was 1/2 at the beginning of the weekend following last week's heavy defeat to Spurs, but a hard-fought point against Aston Villa has been viewed as a positive by Sky Bet who have pushed his price out slightly to 4/6.

Ten Hag was in defiant mood after Sunday's result: “We are all onboard together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is still next in at 3/1, the same price as Russell Martin who was 8/1 a week ago.

Further down the last is Sean Dyche at 14/1.

Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Erik ten Hag - 4/6
  • Gary O'Neil - 3/1
  • Russell Martin - 3/1
  • Sean Dyche - 14/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 20/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 20/1
  • Oliver Glasner - 20/1
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct at 1935 BST on 06/10/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS