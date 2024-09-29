Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag cut to 8/13 after Man Utd hammered by Spurs

The Dutchman has been slashed to 8/13 from 9/2 by Sky Bet following another dismal display from his side at Old Trafford.

A disappointing performance when drawing 1-1 at home with FC Twente on Wednesday meant pressure was already mounting on ten Hag ahead of Sunday's key clash, and Brennan Johnson's opener after only 155 seconds did nothing to help matters.

Bruno Fernandes was then sent off as things went from bad to worse for the hosts, and Spurs barely had to break sweat to complete a convincing 3-0 victory.

It could be an anxious few days for ten Hag, with United's next scheduled fixture away at Porto on Thursday.

With Wolves still rooted to the bottom of the table, Gary O'Neil is next in at 6/1, followed by Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper who can both be backed for the chop at 7/1.

Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

Erik ten Hag - 8/13

Gary O'Neil - 6/1

Sean Dyche - 7/1

Steve Cooper - 7/1

Russell Martin- 8/1

Julen Lopetegui - 10/1

20/1 bar

Odds correct at 2000 BST on 29/09/24