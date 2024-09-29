Sporting Life
erik ten hag
The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag

Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag cut to 8/13 after Man Utd hammered by Spurs

By Sporting Life
21:29 · SUN September 29, 2024

Erik ten Hag has shortened dramatically to be the next manager to be sacked after Man Utd lost 3-0 at home to Spurs on Sunday.

The Dutchman has been slashed to 8/13 from 9/2 by Sky Bet following another dismal display from his side at Old Trafford.

A disappointing performance when drawing 1-1 at home with FC Twente on Wednesday meant pressure was already mounting on ten Hag ahead of Sunday's key clash, and Brennan Johnson's opener after only 155 seconds did nothing to help matters.

Bruno Fernandes was then sent off as things went from bad to worse for the hosts, and Spurs barely had to break sweat to complete a convincing 3-0 victory.

It could be an anxious few days for ten Hag, with United's next scheduled fixture away at Porto on Thursday.

With Wolves still rooted to the bottom of the table, Gary O'Neil is next in at 6/1, followed by Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper who can both be backed for the chop at 7/1.

Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Erik ten Hag - 8/13
  • Gary O'Neil - 6/1
  • Sean Dyche - 7/1
  • Steve Cooper - 7/1
  • Russell Martin- 8/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 10/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct at 2000 BST on 29/09/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

