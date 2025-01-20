Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou odds-on after Tottenham capitulate at Everton

Ange Postecoglou is now heavily odds-on in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after Tottenham capitulated to lose at Everton on Sunday.
Spurs were 3-0 down by half-time against the division's lowest scorers before two late consolation goals gave the scoreline a misleading, flattering look.
Tottenham have now lost seven of their last nine matches, and 12 times in the top flight already this season, leaving them 15th in the table.
“It wasn’t a great first half. I guess the majority of that is down to me. I changed the team and changed the structure (to a three-man defence),” said Postecoglou.
“We had a couple of setbacks in terms of player availability and we struggled to get control of the game and allowed Everton to capitalise on that. Obviously at half-time we had a mountain to climb. Fair play to the players, they kept going until the end but ultimately fell short.
“I have the responsibility of the group of players. I do have to try and get us through this and that’s what I’ve got to focus on.
“For me to focus on anything else is abstaining myself from the responsibility I have. I’m just determined to get us out of this.”
Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)
- Ange Postecoglou - 1/2
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - 4/1
- Ivan Juric - 5/1
- No Manager to Leave - 9/1
- Vitor Pereira - 12/1
- Pep Guardiola - 14/1
- Ruben Amorim - 20/1
- David Moyes - 25/1
- Graham Potter - 28/1
- 33/1 bar
Odds correct at 0930 GMT (20/1/25)
Injury crisis taking its toll
Tottenham were without 10 first-team players for the trip to Goodison.
Dominic Solanke was the latest to be ruled out after injuring his knee in training on Saturday.
Centre-back Radu Dragusin then suffered a cut to his head in the first half and had to be withdrawn at the break, taking the number of absentees to 11.
Can cups save Ange?
Spurs' continued participation in cup competitions could be what allows Postecoglou more time to turn things around.
They look likely to progress to the knockout stage of the Europa League, sitting ninth in the league phase after six of eight matches, with a trip to German club Hoffenheim on Thursday followed by a home match against Swedish team Elfsborg next week.
On February 6 they will take a 1-0 lead to Anfield for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, with Newcastle (who lead 2-0 after the away leg) or Arsenal awaiting should they reach the final.
Three days later - after scraping past non-league Tamworth - they face a difficult trip to Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round.
Over those three weeks they also host second-bottom Leicester, who have lost eight straight games, and travel to renowned strong home team Brentford in the Premier League.
If the Australian survives this week, it feels likely his future is hitched to these six fixtures up to February 9.
