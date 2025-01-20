Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou odds-on after Tottenham capitulate at Everton

Spurs were 3-0 down by half-time against the division's lowest scorers before two late consolation goals gave the scoreline a misleading, flattering look.

Tottenham have now lost seven of their last nine matches, and 12 times in the top flight already this season, leaving them 15th in the table.

“It wasn’t a great first half. I guess the majority of that is down to me. I changed the team and changed the structure (to a three-man defence),” said Postecoglou.

“We had a couple of setbacks in terms of player availability and we struggled to get control of the game and allowed Everton to capitalise on that. Obviously at half-time we had a mountain to climb. Fair play to the players, they kept going until the end but ultimately fell short.

“I have the responsibility of the group of players. I do have to try and get us through this and that’s what I’ve got to focus on.

“For me to focus on anything else is abstaining myself from the responsibility I have. I’m just determined to get us out of this.”