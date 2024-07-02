Ross Barkley makes Aston Villa return and promoted pair add to defensive options

The 33-times capped midfielder returns on a permanent basis after making 24 appearances for Villa during a 2020-21 loan spell.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton Town,” read a club statement announcing the 30-year-old’s arrival. “Welcome, Ross.”

England Under-21 international Samuel Iling-Junior and Argentinian midfielder Enzo Barrenechea have also joined Villa from Juventus.

Chelsea have signed Barcelona striker Marc Guiu, 18, on a five-year deal which includes a further 12-month option.

Guiu told the club website: “Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League.

“Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club.”

Premier League new boys Ipswich and Southampton have boosted their defensive resources ahead of the new campaign.

Ben Johnson left West Ham to sign a four-year Ipswich deal, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis moves to Southampton on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

Harwood-Bellis made 46 appearances on loan for the Saints last season and has now signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

Southampton also completed the signing of Charlie Taylor from Burnley on a two-year deal.

Taylor, 30, who made 220 appearances in a seven-year spell with the Clarets, said: “It just feels like the right fit. I feel as though it was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Japan attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined Crystal Palace on a two-year contract, the move reuniting him with his former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner.

Kamada told the Palace website: “I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together.”

There were a rush of arrivals and departures at Newcastle, with the club making full-back Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal while goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy also moved to St James’ Park after respective spells at Nottingham Forest and Birmingham.

Out went midfielder Elliot Anderson to Forest and winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.