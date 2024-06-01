Sporting Life
Vinicius Jr UCL final

Real Madrid 2-0 Dortmund: Vinicius Jr scores as Madrid win 15th Champions League title

By Sporting Life
22:26 · SAT June 01, 2024

Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley to win a record extending 15th Champions League title, and in turn land an 8/1 outright winner for Sporting Life readers.

Tom Carnduff tipped Los Blancos back in September, and while they had to weather a heavy Dortmund storm, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr netted the goals to secure the win and the profit.

The game was extremely one-sided in Dortmund's favour in the first half, and the Germans really should have been in front.

Karim Adeyemi went through one-on-one before squandering his chance, Niclas Fullkrug hit the post and Marcel Sabitzer tested Thibaut Courtois from range.

In total, Edin Terzic's side created chances equating to 1.68 xG, with Madrid (0.09) failing to lay a glove on their opponents in the first 45.

Dortmund 0-2 Madrid

The second half started in a similar fashion, with a Fullkrug header forcing a good save from Courtois, but the tide started to turn around the 70th minute.

Madrid started to get a foothold in the game, Dortmund began to tire, and the record winners of Europe's premier competition took their chance.

In the final club game of his career, Toni Kroos registered an all important assist from a corner, with his in-swinger diverted into the net by Carvajal.

That goal really opened the game up, with Dortmund leaving space as they searched for an equaliser, and they were punished.

It was a lapse in concentration from Ian Maatsen saw the ball gifted to Jude Bellingham, who slipped in Vinicius to double Madrid's lead and secure yet another Champions League title.

