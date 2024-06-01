Real Madrid 2-0 Dortmund: Vinicius Jr scores as Madrid win 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley to win a record extending 15th Champions League title, and in turn land an 8/1 outright winner for Sporting Life readers.

Tom Carnduff tipped Los Blancos back in September, and while they had to weather a heavy Dortmund storm, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr netted the goals to secure the win and the profit. The game was extremely one-sided in Dortmund's favour in the first half, and the Germans really should have been in front. Karim Adeyemi went through one-on-one before squandering his chance, Niclas Fullkrug hit the post and Marcel Sabitzer tested Thibaut Courtois from range. In total, Edin Terzic's side created chances equating to 1.68 xG, with Madrid (0.09) failing to lay a glove on their opponents in the first 45.