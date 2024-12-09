RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Morgan Rogers 1+ assists at 11/2 (bet365)
A meeting of sides who both come into the contest on the back of consecutive victories. Much needed ones at that.
RB Leipzig's cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week brought an end to their six-game winless run - five of those had been defeats.
Aston Villa's success against Brentford saw them overcome an eight-game period without a win, although it should be noted that the last four on the road have all been defeats.
But they travel to a Leipzig side with five losses from five in Europe. Only goal difference keeps them off the bottom of the table and they need to win all three of their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of progression.
They've only found the net four times; Villa have conceded once. It's a flat Leipzig attack, one lacking the energy given to you by a certain drinks brand that you'll see the logo of when watching this (well, so I'm told anyway).
Under 2.5 goals is an interesting selection at 6/5 given the attacking and defensive showings of the sides involved.
But then this is Leipzig. The games can end up in unexplainable chaos. Logic often defies them.
I'm going to take something highlighted in the most recent edition of the Notebook column as the best bet in this game because the value is there.
At 11/2, I'm interested in MORGAN ROGERS 1+ ASSISTS.
He's been a creative element of this Villa team anyway but the chances have increased since switching to a wide position in the past couple of weeks.
The previous two league games - the home wins over Brentford and Southampton - have delivered a total of seven chances created. Those are personal season-high figures in a domestic game.
He also saw one coming in the 0-0 draw with Juventus in their last Champions League encounter.
Opportunities should come his way. They've conceded two or more in three of their European outings with the underlying numbers further highlighting their problems.
The ten goals they've shipped have come from an expected goals (xG) figure of 8.42. Villa continued to create even when the results weren't coming.
In a game that could go either way, I'd back the visitors to see a few good chances to strike and, based on recent performances, there's a good chance Rogers is the creator of a couple.
Leipzig remain without a host of players for the visit of Villa on Tuesday.
Castello Lukeba is serving a suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign in the defeat to Inter, although he's one of those struggling with injury anyway.
The lively Xavi Simons is still out with an ankle problem, while El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Yussuf Poulsen and David Raum are the others currently unavailable for Marco Rose.
For Villa, they're without Jacob Ramsey, while Leon Bailey is also set to miss out following a hamstring injury picked up in the win over Southampton.
RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Seiwald, Orban, Henrichs; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Sesko, Openda.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Philogene, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (09/12/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.