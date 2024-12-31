Rangers vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and Old Firm preview

The weekend prior to Christmas gave the sense that maybe, just maybe, the chase is on for Rangers. A 1-0 victory over Dundee coupled with Celtic's away draw at Dundee United left Philippe Clement's side nine points behind and with some belief. But this is Rangers. They're now 14 points adrift after a loss to St. Mirren and a fortunate draw at Motherwell. They may well have home advantage but the title race is done, even if they somehow find victory here. And this is Celtic - the established best team in Scotland by a country mile. Unbeaten after 18 league games and 22 in total domestic outings with the League Cup already in the cabinet, the word 'invincibles' is creeping into the conversation again. They've not been beaten in their last seven meetings with Rangers. Little suggests something will change on Thursday.

What are the best bets? That's why the 5/4 general price on a CELTIC WIN certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Celtic to win with Sky Bet It may well be at Ibrox with a lack of away following but they've gained something in their last two trips there. They won 1-0 in September 2023 and should have secured all three points having raced into a 2-0 lead in what was ultimately a 3-3 draw in April. Celtic are a significantly better side. They've conceded four goals across 18 league games so far. They may well have been fortunate based on the underlying numbers but those numbers still highlight how far clear of everyone they are.

Brendan Rodgers' side currently sit on +36.82 expected goal difference (xGD). Rangers are next on 23.18. They comfortably possess the best attack and defence in the league. Which midfield Rodgers opts for will be interesting, but ARNE ENGELS could retain his spot following a man of the match performance against St. Johnstone. He's an interesting bet at 11/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Arne Engels to score anytime with Sky Bet Callum McGregor will be returning to the XI after being rested last time out so it's likely to be a battle between Engels and Paulo Bernardo for one place. The midfielder's beautifully weighted cross was converted by Kyogo and he has been contributing with goals when starting across all competitions.

Engels' last three league starts have all delivered at least three shots, with four or more coming in four of his ten starts. In Europe, he's returned a shot in every outing. He's also on penalty duties having taken and converted four of their five league and Champions League spot kicks this season. With that in mind, I'll also take a smaller stakes play on the 66/1 for ENGELS TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Arne Engels to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet High open play volume plus the likely penalty responsibility make it an eye-catching price.

Team news Talk of sports science and team selection has been present in the past few days but Rangers are confirmed to be without their captain James Tavernier for Thursday's contest. Centre-back Leon Balogun is also going to be a decision made closer to kick-off. If he's unavailable, youngster Leon King may be involved in the defence. Tavernier joins Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Tom Lawrence and John Souttar on the sidelines, although winger Rabbi Matondo did return in the draw with Motherwell. Celtic's only absentees are midfielders James Forrest and Odin Holm, and despite the busy schedule, both sides will be naming their strong possible XIs.

Predicted line-ups Rangers XI: Butland; Sterling, Pröpper, Balogun, Yilmaz; Raskin, Diomande; Cerny, Bajrami, Hagi; Igamane. Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.