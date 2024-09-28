Premier League title race odds: Arsenal favourites for the first time this season

The Gunners headed into their home game buoyed by Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Newcastle, and at half-time all was going to plan as they led 2-0.

Two goals from James Justin drew Leicester level and it looked for a long time as though Arsenal would pay the price for their profligacy, before their set-piece prowess again came to the rescue when Leandro Trossard's volley went in off Wilfred Ndidi following a corner.

Kai Havertz added gloss with a fourth as the Emirates Stadium breathed a collective sigh of relief, with Arsenal moving level on points with City at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side have already travelled to both Spurs and City, earning four points, while the season-ending injury to City midfielder Rodri also plays some part in the revised odds.

Coral made Arsenal 5/4 favourites with City 15/8 and Liverpool 9/2, ahead of the latter's visit to Wolves in the teatime kick-off. Chelsea, one point off the pace-setting duo after their own 4-2 victory over Brighton, are 11/1.

Not for the first time since his move from City, Chelsea had Cole Palmer to thank, as he became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match.

