Premier League title odds: Liverpool shorten into 9/2 for title

After a faultless start to the season, Arne Slot’s Liverpool have shortened from 7/1 to 9/2 to lift the Premier League title.

The Reds, alongside Man City, are one of only two sides yet to drop a point, with the pair being the league's top scorers (seven and nine respectively), while Liverpool are the only side yet to concede in the division. All of this, plus the eye-test and the seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, means the Reds have shortened drastically in the market.

Premier League 24/25 title odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 11/10

Arsenal - 15/8

Liverpool - 4/1

Chelsea - 40/1 Odds correct at 1430 BST (02/09/24)

While for some it may be too early to consider them in the title race alongside City and Arsenal, the performances and results would suggest that the team who were in the title mix all of last season may be able to do so again. At the turn of the year, Liverpool topped the division on 45 points, Aston Villa were second (42), Manchester City were third (40) level on points with Arsenal in fourth.