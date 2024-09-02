Sporting Life
odegaard salah haaland

Premier League title odds: Liverpool shorten into 9/2 for title

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
15:40 · MON September 02, 2024

After a faultless start to the season, Arne Slot’s Liverpool have shortened from 7/1 to 9/2 to lift the Premier League title.

The Reds, alongside Man City, are one of only two sides yet to drop a point, with the pair being the league's top scorers (seven and nine respectively), while Liverpool are the only side yet to concede in the division.

All of this, plus the eye-test and the seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, means the Reds have shortened drastically in the market.

Premier League 24/25 title odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester City - 11/10
  • Arsenal - 15/8
  • Liverpool - 4/1
  • Chelsea - 40/1

Odds correct at 1430 BST (02/09/24)

While for some it may be too early to consider them in the title race alongside City and Arsenal, the performances and results would suggest that the team who were in the title mix all of last season may be able to do so again.

At the turn of the year, Liverpool topped the division on 45 points, Aston Villa were second (42), Manchester City were third (40) level on points with Arsenal in fourth.

Luis Diaz Liverpool

City went on to finish nine clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal to win a record breaking fourth title in a row.

We'll soon find out if Liverpool are for real under Slot, with their next Premier League games all looking very winnable. They host Nottingham Forest after the international break before welcoming Bournemouth to Anfield.

They then travel to Wolves and Crystal Palace in back-to-back weekends. The Reds must deal with two European games in between those fixtures (Milan and Bologna), but should they take maximum points from those four league dates, we should really start to consider them in the title fight.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

