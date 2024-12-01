Premier League title odds: Liverpool clear 4/7 favourites after win over Man City

Liverpool are now the clear 4/7 favourites to win the Premier League title following Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Cody Gakpo’s 12th-minute strike sent them on their way in what was a dominant first-half display but they needed Mohamed Salah’s late penalty – the sixth successive league match in which he has scored and his sixth goal in eight appearances against City – to secure the points. It's a result that moved them nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, with City now 11 points adrift of the leaders as they look to retain their crown.

Premier League 24/25 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Liverpool - 4/7

Arsenal - 3/1

Manchester City - 7/1

Chelsea - 18/1

Tottenham - 80/1

Manchester Utd - 100/1 Odds correct at 1815 GMT (01/12/24)

Sunday's loss at Anfield extended a miserable run of results for Pep Guardiola's side who are now without a win in seven across all competitions. Six of those have been defeats, and their Champions League encounter against Feyenoord saw a 3-0 lead disappear in the final 20 minutes to draw 3-3.

"He's in dream land!" ✨



Gary Neville says Liverpool are now "incredible" favourites for the league title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xcMcxBsrTI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

For Liverpool, they couldn't have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot following his appointment as Jurgen Klopp's replacement in the summer. The Reds are now on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions with a staggering 15 of those being wins - the 2-2 draw away at Arsenal in October the only time they've dropped points across that period. They were 10/11 before Sunday's contest, highlighting the significance of the result. Arsenal are seen as their closest contenders in the betting as Mikel Arteta's side now take second favouritism at 3/1. But it looks Liverpool's to lose despite only a third of the league season being played.