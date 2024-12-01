Sporting Life
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal

Premier League title odds: Liverpool clear 4/7 favourites after win over Man City

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Sun December 01, 2024 · 3h ago

Liverpool are now the clear 4/7 favourites to win the Premier League title following Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Cody Gakpo’s 12th-minute strike sent them on their way in what was a dominant first-half display but they needed Mohamed Salah’s late penalty – the sixth successive league match in which he has scored and his sixth goal in eight appearances against City – to secure the points.

It's a result that moved them nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, with City now 11 points adrift of the leaders as they look to retain their crown.

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City

Premier League 24/25 winner odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Liverpool - 4/7
  • Arsenal - 3/1
  • Manchester City - 7/1
  • Chelsea - 18/1
  • Tottenham - 80/1
  • Manchester Utd - 100/1

Odds correct at 1815 GMT (01/12/24)

Sunday's loss at Anfield extended a miserable run of results for Pep Guardiola's side who are now without a win in seven across all competitions.

Six of those have been defeats, and their Champions League encounter against Feyenoord saw a 3-0 lead disappear in the final 20 minutes to draw 3-3.

For Liverpool, they couldn't have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot following his appointment as Jurgen Klopp's replacement in the summer.

The Reds are now on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions with a staggering 15 of those being wins - the 2-2 draw away at Arsenal in October the only time they've dropped points across that period.

They were 10/11 before Sunday's contest, highlighting the significance of the result.

Arsenal are seen as their closest contenders in the betting as Mikel Arteta's side now take second favouritism at 3/1.

But it looks Liverpool's to lose despite only a third of the league season being played.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS