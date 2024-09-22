Premier League title odds: Arsenal shorten after Etihad draw

But, Mikel Arteta's side are now into 13/8 with Sky Bet, moving closer to the team that denied them glory last season.

The Gunners were a general 15/8 shot before the start of the season, but had drifted to above 2/1 after dropping points against Brighton, alongside City starting with four straight wins.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the 24/25 league season, and that's despite coming through a tough schedule, both in opponents faced and time between games.

Arsenal have already played away at Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa - three of last season's top five - as well as hosting a dangerous Brighton, while this past week they faced Spurs-Atalanta-City in just seven days.

They did all of that without captain Martin Odegaard, making the results even more impressive.

In comparison, title favourites City got to face a discombobulated Chelsea in their opener before games against Ipswich, West Ham and Brentford.

Liverpool have impressed in the early stages of the campaign under Arne Slot, and bounced back well from defeat to Nottingham Forest by thrashing Bournemouth, and have also shortened in the betting to 11/2 from their pre-season 15/2.

Next weekend Arsenal have, on paper anyway, their easiest fixture of the season to date when they host Leicester, while Manchester City face their toughest test of the campaign - excluding Sunday's game with the Gunners - as they travel to Newcastle. Liverpool head to Wolves.