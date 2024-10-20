Sporting Life
Southampton boss Russell Martin

Premier League sack race odds: Southampton's Russell Martin odds-on favourite

By Sporting Life
19:45 · SUN October 20, 2024

Southampton boss Russell Martin is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after his Saints side threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Leicester at St. Mary's on Saturday.

They started well and took control with goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo but the game shifted when Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for the Foxes and Southampton were reduced to ten men when Ryan Fraser was shown a straight red card.

Jamie Vardy scored from the resulting spot-kick to level before Jordan Ayew found the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage-time to snatch three points.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Russell Martin - 8/11
  • Erik ten Hag - 11/4
  • Gary O'Neil - 4/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 9/1
  • Oliver Glasner - 20/1
  • Sean Dyche - 20/1

Odds correct at 1850 BST (20/10/24)

Martin was 5/1 in the market before their latest contest but the outcome saw his odds crash into clear favouritism, ahead of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag.

“We are down to 10 men and we have a few subs on but one person had one job to do that would have stopped that goal and they didn’t," Martin said after their defeat.

“The concern is that the person didn’t do their job. It’s not about detail or a lack of work. It would be a concern if we had a lack of detail. It’s about taking responsibility and doing what you are asked to do.

"We had a man sent off and it changed the game. We didn’t kill the game off and in the Premier League it is a big problem."

Martin secured promotion following success in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season but their top-flight return has delivered one point from their first eight games.

They sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

