Southampton boss Russell Martin is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Russell Martin - 8/11

Erik ten Hag - 11/4

Gary O'Neil - 4/1

Julen Lopetegui - 9/1

Oliver Glasner - 20/1

Sean Dyche - 20/1 Odds correct at 1850 BST (20/10/24)

Martin was 5/1 in the market before their latest contest but the outcome saw his odds crash into clear favouritism, ahead of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag. “We are down to 10 men and we have a few subs on but one person had one job to do that would have stopped that goal and they didn’t," Martin said after their defeat. “The concern is that the person didn’t do their job. It’s not about detail or a lack of work. It would be a concern if we had a lack of detail. It’s about taking responsibility and doing what you are asked to do. "We had a man sent off and it changed the game. We didn’t kill the game off and in the Premier League it is a big problem." Martin secured promotion following success in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season but their top-flight return has delivered one point from their first eight games. They sit 19th in the Premier League table.