Premier League round-up: Crystal Palace draw with Man City; Newcastle ship four at Brentford; Villa ease past Saints

Lewis sees red as City drop more points

Manchester City twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in a further blow to their fading title prospects.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis were enough for the champions to claw their way to a point, but hopes of a winner were undermined by Lewis's red card on 84 minutes.

That allowed Palace to see out a deserved draw (xG 1.30 - 1.41) which leaves City eight points adrift of Liverpool, who now have a game in hand following the postponement of the Merseyside derby.

Buzzing Bees hit four

Brentford smashed four past Newcastle to extend their stunning home form into mid-December with a 4-2 win.

Twice in the first half, Brentford were pegged back soon after they'd gone ahead, but Nathan Collins' goal on 56 minutes put them back on course for three points which were sealed by a late Kevin Schade goal.

It means Newcastle are winless in four since returning from the international break and have conceded seven goals in their last two Premier League matches, leaving them 12th in the table.

Brentford are all the way up to sixth having started the day in 11th and remain atop the home standings, having won seven and drawn one at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Super sub starts it off

Jhon Duran took advantage of a starting opportunity to fire the winner for Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Duran struck midway through the first half and while Villa were not at their best thereafter, they didn't need to be against an insipid Saints team who failed to create chances.

Villa could have had more (xG 2.35 - 0.44) but settled instead for a close yet not especially close home win, in turn closing the gap on fourth-placed Man City to two points.

The pair meet at Villa Park in a fortnight.