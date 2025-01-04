Premier League round-up: Arsenal drop points in 1-1 draw at Brighton after Saliba concedes penalty

Arsenal handed Liverpool a golden opportunity to pull further clear in the Premier League title race after a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

With Liverpool hosting Manchester United on Sunday, the Gunners were on track to close the gap to just three points when Ethan Nwaneri put them ahead in the first half, albeit Liverpool having two games in hand. But just as Brighton held Arsenal to a draw following a red card for Declan Rice in the reverse fixture back in August, a mishap from Mikel Arteta's side saw them again fail to secure maximum points. William Saliba was unfortunate that Joao Pedro got there just ahead of him as the Arsenal defender sought to nod the ball away, only to instead connect with Pedro's head. Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot and Pedro sent David Raya the wrong way, equalising just as he had at the Emirates. Brighton had chances to go ahead before Thomas Partey headed over from a free-kick on 89 minutes, but neither keeper was seriously tested as the spoils were shared.

Joao Pedro converts from the spot to equalise against Arsenal! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dbI6H0E9dv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2025

Haaland at the double Erling Haaland scored twice as recovering Manchester City made it back-to-back wins by beating West Ham 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium. After a Vladimir Coufal own goal had put City in front, Haaland – who now has 16 league goals this season – scored either side of the break, and Phil Foden added the fourth before Niclas Fullkrug pulled one back for the visitors. It is the first time the Premier League champions have recorded two victories in a row since October, although Pep Guardiola’s men stay sixth in the table.

The perfect start to 2025! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/axjiBNxu5A — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) January 4, 2025