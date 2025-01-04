Premier League round-up: Arsenal drop points in 1-1 draw at Brighton after Saliba concedes penalty

Arsenal handed Liverpool a golden opportunity to pull further clear in the Premier League title race after a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
With Liverpool hosting Manchester United on Sunday, the Gunners were on track to close the gap to just three points when Ethan Nwaneri put them ahead in the first half, albeit Liverpool having two games in hand.
But just as Brighton held Arsenal to a draw following a red card for Declan Rice in the reverse fixture back in August, a mishap from Mikel Arteta's side saw them again fail to secure maximum points.
William Saliba was unfortunate that Joao Pedro got there just ahead of him as the Arsenal defender sought to nod the ball away, only to instead connect with Pedro's head.
Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot and Pedro sent David Raya the wrong way, equalising just as he had at the Emirates.
Brighton had chances to go ahead before Thomas Partey headed over from a free-kick on 89 minutes, but neither keeper was seriously tested as the spoils were shared.
Haaland at the double
Erling Haaland scored twice as recovering Manchester City made it back-to-back wins by beating West Ham 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
After a Vladimir Coufal own goal had put City in front, Haaland – who now has 16 league goals this season – scored either side of the break, and Phil Foden added the fourth before Niclas Fullkrug pulled one back for the visitors.
It is the first time the Premier League champions have recorded two victories in a row since October, although Pep Guardiola’s men stay sixth in the table.
They are a point behind fifth-placed Newcastle, who extended their winning run to five games in the league and six in all competitions as they came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Tottenham.
Alexander Isak netted a 38th-minute winner, getting on the scoresheet for a seventh league game on the bounce to take him to 13 top-flight goals this term, after Anthony Gordon had cancelled out Dominic Solanke’s early opener.
Ange Postecoglu’s depleted Spurs, now lying 12th, have won only one of their last eight league matches.
Chelsea stumble at Palace
Chelsea remain fourth after being held 1-1 at Crystal Palace, making it four games without a win. The Blues led through a Cole Palmer finish just prior to the quarter-hour mark but were denied victory by Jean-Philippe Mateta’s equaliser in the 82nd minute.
Seventh-placed Bournemouth, unbeaten in eight, were 1-0 winners against Everton at the Vitality Stadium courtesy of David Brooks’ goal with 13 minutes of normal time to go.
Aston Villa are eighth having secured a 2-1 home win over second-bottom Leicester thanks to Leon Bailey’s 76th-minute strike, with Ross Barkley having earlier put them in front before Stephy Mavididi replied.
It was a fifth consecutive loss for the Foxes, while doomed-looking basement boys Southampton suffered their 16th defeat in 20 league games this season as they were thrashed 5-0 at home by Brentford.
Bryan Mbeumo notched a brace, the second goal from the penalty spot, and there were also efforts from Kevin Schade early on plus Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa in stoppage time.
