Premier League outright preview, tips and best bets

With the Premier League season getting under way on this weekend, our 'This Week's Acca' team of Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill and Joe Townsend give their verdicts and selections for a variety of markets across the top division.
They provide their predictions for the winner, European qualification, relegation, top scorer and a best bet, with some interesting and differing shouts.
MANCHESTER CITY are bidding for a fifth straight Premier League title, and are the favourites to extend their dynasty in 24/25. ARSENAL chased them home again last season, this time finishing just two points behind the eventual champions.
Expect the Gunners to go close again, and they are really the only concrete challenger this season, with major questions around the rest.
LIVERPOOL start the post-Jurgen Klopp era, TOTTENHAM have to deal with European football, CHELSEA are a mess, MANCHESTER UNITED were historically bad last season and ASTON VILLA must balance Premier League football with Champions League football.
NEWCASTLE could be at an advantage compared to their top four rivals in having no continental football, and could be a big threat to replicate what they did in 22/23. WEST HAM could be in the same boat, and having spent plenty of cash in the summer to back new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers could be dangerous.
Last season's fight to avoid relegation was an embarrassing one. All three promoted teams went straight back to the second tier, two of them with a whimper.
Even with Everton (8 points) and Nottingham Forest (4) receiving points deductions, the bottom three finished six points behind the rest.
We could see similar this season, as the gap between the top of the Championship and bottom of the Premier League continues to widen. Leicester are set for a points deduction of their own this season, while Southampton's style and Ipswich's naivety meaning it could be a struggle for the trio.
ERLING HAALAND will take some beating in this market. The Norwegian has won the Golden Boot in both of his seasons in England, racking up a record-breaking 36 in his debut campaign and following it up with 27 last time out.
While it is hard to look past City's cyborg, there are quite a few challengers who could potentially get close, ALEXANDER ISAK being one.
Newcastle's front man finished with 21 goals last season, closing the season in red-hot form. His underlying numbers were the closest to those of Haaland, so, playing in an attacking Newcastle side with no European football this season, he could rack up the goals again.
DOMINIC SOLANKE fired 19 goals at Bournemouth last term, and will look to bag more this season after his £65m move to Tottenham, while perennial challengers and previous winners of the gong, MOHAMED SALAH and HEUNG-MIN SON will be around the top of the scoring charts once again.
