Premier League outright preview, tips and best bets

With the Premier League season getting under way on this weekend, our 'This Week's Acca' team of Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill and Joe Townsend give their verdicts and selections for a variety of markets across the top division. They provide their predictions for the winner, European qualification, relegation, top scorer and a best bet, with some interesting and differing shouts.

MANCHESTER CITY are bidding for a fifth straight Premier League title, and are the favourites to extend their dynasty in 24/25. ARSENAL chased them home again last season, this time finishing just two points behind the eventual champions. Expect the Gunners to go close again, and they are really the only concrete challenger this season, with major questions around the rest. LIVERPOOL start the post-Jurgen Klopp era, TOTTENHAM have to deal with European football, CHELSEA are a mess, MANCHESTER UNITED were historically bad last season and ASTON VILLA must balance Premier League football with Champions League football. NEWCASTLE could be at an advantage compared to their top four rivals in having no continental football, and could be a big threat to replicate what they did in 22/23. WEST HAM could be in the same boat, and having spent plenty of cash in the summer to back new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers could be dangerous.

Who's going down? Jake Osgathorpe Relegation: Leicester, Southampton, Ipswich Joe Townsend Relegation: Leicester, Southampton, Forest Tom Carnduff Relegation: Leicester, Southampton, Ipswich Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Relegation: Leicester, Southampton, Forest

Steve Cooper is now in charge of Leicester

Last season's fight to avoid relegation was an embarrassing one. All three promoted teams went straight back to the second tier, two of them with a whimper. Even with Everton (8 points) and Nottingham Forest (4) receiving points deductions, the bottom three finished six points behind the rest. We could see similar this season, as the gap between the top of the Championship and bottom of the Premier League continues to widen. Leicester are set for a points deduction of their own this season, while Southampton's style and Ipswich's naivety meaning it could be a struggle for the trio.

Can anyone beat Haaland to top scorer? Jake Osgathorpe Top scorer: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Outside shout: Alexander Isak Joe Townsend Top scorer: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Outside shout: Cody Gakpo Tom Carnduff Top scorer: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Outside shout: Christopher Nkunku Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Top scorer: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Outside shout: Hwang-Hee Chan