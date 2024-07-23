Premier League 2024/25 team-by-team guide: Verdicts, analysis and betting tips for every team

The new Premier League season gets under way this weekend, and our team have taken a look at all 20 clubs, assessing their chances and providing best bets. Teams are ordered according to bookies' odds for winning the title (shortest to longest) roughly reflecting their expected finishing position.

Manchester City Sky Bet odds: Title - 11/8 | Top 4 - 1/8 | Top 6 - 1/12 | Top 10 - 1/16 | Relegation - 14/1 Jake Osgathorpe

A season of uncertainty awaits Pep Guardiola's champions, that's because their 115 charges will be heard in November. That alone explains why they are the ninth favourites to be relegated this season, and thus makes longer-term pro-City plays very difficult. What we can bank on though, is Pep's side to perform at an incredible level yet again, playing breath-taking football in the process. One player to keep an eye on this season is Jack Grealish. The Englishman had a big down year in 23/24, struggling with injuries and for minutes, but after a summer off, the mercurial wide man could make a splash in 24/25. Best bet - Jack Grealish most assists e.w. at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4)

Arsenal Sky Bet odds: Title - 13/8 | Top 4 - 1/8 | Top 6 - 1/50 | Top 10 - 1/500 | Relegation - n/a Tom Carnduff

Arsenal continue to build as legitimate Premier League contenders under Mikel Arteta, with the 24/25 season the one in which they’ll believe they can finally finish on top. Riccardo Calafiori joins as their only new face (so far) in what is likely to be another tactical evolution. It could be a good scoring season for Kai Havertz as he posted returns as the centre forward following a spell in midfield. The Germany international still managed to find the net 13 times in 23/24 - eight of those in 18 appearances as the striker. Three came from headers, as did 26% of his shots. Best bet - Havertz to score 5+ headed league goals at 7/2 (Sky Bet)

Liverpool Sky Bet odds: Title - 13/2 | Top 4 - 8/15 | Top 6 - 1/7 | Top 10 - 1/66 | Relegation - n/a Joe Townsend

Will Arne slot in seamlessly at Anfield?

In the Premier League era, only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger can compare to the void Jurgen Klopp has left behind, although Liverpool do seem altogether better prepared for a smooth transition. Still, for all the positivity coming from Liverpool's squad (some of whom have since moved on in a mass clear-out of fringe players) about Arne Slot, predicting how the former Feyenoord boss will do in his first campaign is difficult. For that reason I prefer to look at what he might do, which is get more from CODY GAKPO. Once again superb for the Netherlands at a major tournament playing on the left in a 4-2-3-1 - the formation Slot will be using - his 45/1 price to finish PREMIER LEAGUE TOP SCORER is of interest. Best bet - Cody Gakpo top scorer e.w. at 45/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4)

Chelsea Sky Bet odds: Title - 18/1 | Top 4 - 6/4 | Top 6 - 4/7 | Top 10 - 1/9 | Relegation - 18/1 James Cantrill

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea finished 12th in 2022/23, their lowest finish in the Premier League since 1995/96. In response, Todd Boehly spent over £400m last season alone to move up to sixth. In total, the American owners have spent over £1b in just four transfer windows since taking over in 2022, while also seeing off four managers (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino). With such high turnover off the pitch, how can the team perform on it? That remains to be seen, especially with another new coach in the dug-out, but a fully-fit Christopher Nkunku could fire this term after netting plenty in pre-season and putting an injury-hit 23/24 behind him. Best bet - Christopher Nkunku top scorer w/o Erling Haaland e.w. at 22/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4)

Tottenham Sky Bet odds: Title - 25/1 | Top 4 - 2/1 | Top 6 - 8/13 | Top 10 - 1/9 | Relegation - 100/1 Joe Townsend

Ange Postecoglou became increasingly irritable last season

Tottenham delivered identical opening 10 matches over the past two seasons (W7 D2 L1) by going about things in contrasting ways under Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou. Results were not the only similarity, however, with Conte insisting Spurs must be more ambitious, something his Australian successor also stressed as his refreshingly easy-going demeanour gradually gave way to a frankly more Conte-esque spikeyness as the season wore on. In both 10-game sequences, the data also suggested Spurs' results were unsustainable with only a poor final month costing them Champions League football. However goals from new £65 million striker Dominic Solanke, who scored 19 times for Bournemouth last season, may secure a top four finish for Postecoglou's side. There's little value in backing that, though. No bet

Manchester United Sky Bet odds: Title - 28/1 | Top 4 - 2/1 | Top 6 - 8/13 | Top 10 - 1/9 | Relegation - 150/1 Jake Osgathorpe

It can't get any worst for United, can it? Well, if you really want me to put it into perspective just how bad they were last season, I guess I'll have to... Erik ten Hag's side ranked 15th for both expected points (xP) and xGD per game (-0.35), while only Sheffield United conceded more shots than the Red Devils, not only in the Premier League, but across Europe's big leagues. "Things, can only get better" though right? Wrong. Yet more injuries to start the season leave them well short, while there is no evidence that a poor process can be turned around. And before you say, 'but they finished third in 22/23', let me remind you that they were fortunate to do so, ranking only sixth on both xP and xGD. It could be another season in which United finish outside the top six, especially with Newcastle and Aston Villa looking likely to hang around. Best bet - Manchester United to finish outside the top six at 6/5 (William Hill)

Newcastle Sky Bet odds: Title - 33/1 | Top 4 - 9/4 | Top 6 - 5/6 | Top 10 - 1/8 | Relegation - 100/1 Jake Osgathorpe

European football coupled with a lengthy injury list meant Newcastle could only finish seventh last season, but with no continental football this term, expect a bounce back from Eddie Howe's men. Performances were excellent last season, especially at St. James' Park where they won 12 of 19, with it being their away results that are in need of a vast improvement (W6 D2 L11). Despite few signings, the squad at Howe's disposal is more than capable of doing what they did in 22/23 and challenge for a top four spot. Alexander Isak is a super star, so don't be surprised to see him fire another 20+ goal season. Best bet - Alexander Isak top scorer w/o Erling Haaland e.w. at 8/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4)

Aston Villa Sky Bet odds: Title - 50/1 | Top 4 - 7/2 | Top 6 - 5/4 | Top 10 - 1/4 | Relegation - 50/1 James Cantrill

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

European connoisseur Unai Emery masterminded a top four finish for Aston Villa last season, securing Champions League football for the first time in their history. This presents Villa with a great opportunity but also a problem, as sustaining a challenge in both the league and UCL is extremely tough for sides not used to the demands - just ask Newcastle. They have brought in plenty of players to bulk out their squad though, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Berrenchea and Ross Barkley all through the door, so should have enough depth to perhaps manage better than the Magpies. No bet

Brighton Sky Bet odds: Title - 150/1 | Top 4 - 14/1 | Top 6 - 5/1 | Top 10 - 5/6 | Relegation - 16/1 Joe Townsend

Fabian Hurzeler is the Premier League's youngest ever manager

If one club suits appointing an unknown 31-year-old German, it's Tony Bloom's Brighton. The Albion owner has said making Fabian Hurzeler, who led St Pauli into the Bundesliga last season, the youngest ever full-time Premier League manager is "no risk at all... the most low risk of all the options we looked at". Despite having to navigate their first European campaign while also being led by a head coach in Roberto De Zerbi who had clearly given up by about January, Brighton only missed out on a TOP HALF FINISH by one point through a final-day defeat. With stability on and off the pitch, returning to the top 10 should be a straightforward. Best bet - Brighton to finish in the top half at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power)

West Ham Sky Bet odds: Title - 150/1 | Top 4 - 14/1 | Top 6 - 11/2 | Top 10 - 4/5 | Relegation - 14/1 Jake Osgathorpe Let's clear this up first - David Moyes did an excellent job at West Ham. But, it did feel as though he took the Hammers as far as he could, and in Julen Lopetegui they have a coach capable of taking them further. The former Spain national team manager has been backed in the market too, with Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fulkrug, Luis Guilherme and Guido Rodriguez all coming in to bolster a light-looking squad. The Hammers look very well set up to make another run at European football, and will be an awkward side for anyone to face. A top half finish is still evens in places, and should be snapped up. Best bet - West Ham top half finish at 10/11 (888sport)

Crystal Palace Sky Bet odds: Title - 250/1 | Top 4 - 18/1 | Top 6 - 7/1 | Top 10 - 6/5 | Relegation - 10/1 Joe Townsend

If they can hold on to Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace may finally have their man. It seemed that way after a strong first season for Patrick Vieira, but a failure to build on strong initial recruitment eventually undid that good work. Even during their struggles under Roy Hodgson last term, after he initially returned to rescue the club at the tail end of the previous campaign, Palace smartly learned from past errors by continuing to strengthen the squad; Adam Wharton's arrival from Blackburn a prime example. With Glasner at the helm there is plenty of optimism, but with Michael Olise gone and the vultures circling for Palace's England stars, such uncertainty makes them a team to avoid betting on. No bet

Bournemouth Sky Bet odds: Title - 500/1 | Top 4 - 33/1 | Top 6 - 12/1 | Top 10 - 9/4 | Relegation - 6/1 Tom Carnduff Bournemouth defied pre-season odds by finishing 12th in Andoni Iraola’s debut campaign at the club. The expectation now will be challenging for a top half finish, although that will be difficult given the group of teams likely to be around them. There’s small interest in backing them to be the best ‘South East & West’ club in the match-up with Brighton and Southampton, but there isn’t a great deal that jumps out about the Cherries across the markets. Relegation shouldn’t be a worry but breaking into the top-10 is a challenge, especially without the goals of Dominic Solanke. They’re a team to avoid in the betting this season. No bet

Fulham Sky Bet odds: Title - 500/1 | Top 4 - 40/1 | Top 6 - 20/1 | Top 10 - 10/3 | Relegation - 5/1 James Cantrill Marco Silva took over Fulham on the eve of the 21/22 season. He inherited a squad relegated from the Premier League, won the Championship title for an instant return and scored 106 goals in the process. Silva then masterminded a top half finish on their return to the top flight and despite losing Aleksandar Mitrovic last summer, the Cottagers finished some 21 points above the drop and only three off the top half. However, the Portuguese supremo has lost some key players this summer with Joao Palhinha, Tosin Adarabioyo and Bobby De Cordova-Reid all exiting. I think their price to go down is worth a go. Best bet - Fulham to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor)

Brentford Sky Bet odds: Title - 500/1 | Top 4 - 50/1 | Top 6 - 22/1 | Top 10 - 7/2 | Relegation - 9/2 Jake Osgathorpe

Brentford's 23/24 campaign can be deemed an anomaly. The Bees were buzzing around the relegation places for most of the season only to pull well clear down the home straight. Thomas Frank's side were without their captain and best player, Ivan Toney, for most of the season, and had to deal with a raft of key injuries. It is somewhat impressive then that they still ranked as the seventh best team according to xG process (0.11 xGD pg), ahead of the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton, so the Bees really should be looking up once again this campaign. Across the last two seasons, Frank's men have collected the eighth most xP per game, so a return to the top half is not out of the question. Transfers in and out have been minimal, so we can expect similar levels again this campaign. Best bet - Brenford top half finish at 4/1 (bet365)

Wolves Sky Bet odds: Title - 750/1 | Top 4 - 80/1 | Top 6 - 28/1 | Top 10 - 7/2 | Relegation - 10/3 Tom Carnduff Gary O’Neil guided Wolves to mid-table safety last time out but they have to deal with the loss of influential centre-back Max Kilman and creative winger Pedro Neto for the upcoming campaign. Pedro Lima and eye-catching winger Rodrigo Gomes represent the new permanent additions made, while loanee Jørgen Strand Larsen adds competition to the forward line. Like others aiming to build upon solid enough foundations, a top-10 spot will be difficult to achieve. They shouldn’t be in relegation trouble but the 1/6 available on them ending in the bottom half underlines the sort of season they’re in for. There’s very little interest in the betting from me. No bet

Everton Sky Bet odds: Title - 750/1 | Top 4 - 66/1 | Top 6 - 28/1 | Top 10 - 4/1 | Relegation - 11/4 Joe Townsend

Everton finally stuck with a manager for a full season; unheard of in recent years. Sean Dyche impressively transformed the 22/23 Premier League's fourth worst defence according to xG into the fourth best in terms of goals conceded, despite very little in the way of transfer activity because of the club's financial difficulties. The Toffees registered 13 clean sheets last season, with only Arsenal (18) recording more, meaning Jordan Pickford was remarkably in the running for the Premier League Golden Glove award, which went to David Raya (16), despite playing for a team in a relegation battle; Pickford's 20/1 to win that award this term. Best bet - Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove at 20/1 (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest Sky Bet odds: Title - 1000/1 | Top 4 - 100/1 | Top 6 - 50/1 | Top 10 - 6/1 | Relegation - 9/4 Tom Carnduff

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo

There is the cliché cloud of uncertainty surrounding Nottingham Forest but they can take confidence from a solid enough end to last season which saw them secure Premier League survival - three of their final four defeats came against sides playing in Europe this time around. They’ve aimed to address their set-piece problems of last season by signing 6ft 8” goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and 6ft 5” centre-back Nikola Milenković - sometimes it really is that simple - with the overall balance of the squad solid enough. Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves finished in the top six of the handicap table with starts of 46 and above in 23/24, making Forest +47 a bet worth considering. Best bet - Nottingham Forest (+47) to win the Premier League handicap table e.w. at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4)

Southampton Sky Bet odds: Title - 1500/1 | Top 4 - 150/1 | Top 6 - 150/1 | Top 10 - 14/1 | Relegation - evs Tom Carnduff We await to see how Southampton adapt to Premier League football with their dominant, possession-based approach the reason behind success in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last time out. They’ve welcomed a number of new faces as they prepare for another top-flight campaign, yet they will be looking towards Adam Armstrong’s goals in a bid to avoid the drop - he finished second in the scoring charts in the second tier last term. They’re the biggest price of the three promoted teams for relegation, making them a value play in that market. Best bet - Southampton to be relegated at 5/4 (General)

Ipswich Sky Bet odds: Title - 1500/1 | Top 4 - 150/1 | Top 6 - 100/1 | Top 10 - 12/1 | Relegation - 5/6 James Cantrill

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna

Half of the last 18 promoted teams have been relegated but Ipswich could beat the drop with Kieran McKenna in charge. The Tractor Boys' best bit of business this summer was fending off interest from the top end of the division for their manager, and the club have backed him ahead of this new season. Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric, Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson have moved to Portman Road this summer. McKenna is a shrewd tactician, games at Portman Road may be gung-ho but Ipswich are more than capable of digging their heels, they conceded the fourth most goals at home last term and the third fewest away. Best bet - Ipswich to stay up at 6/5 (BetVictor)