Portugal vs Slovenia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Does Roberto Martinez know how to get the best out of this talented Portugal squad? For all their depth and attacking potency, they haven’t quite clicked yet.

The writing was on the wall during the warm-up games. Portugal played three times, once more than most other nations, and Martinez tinkered with his formation and personnel in each, begging the question: does he know his best team or formation?

It did not look to be the case for their opening game against Czechia where Martinez started five defenders, three full-backs with Joao Cancelo in a hybrid 10 role and unsurprisingly it was unbalanced and chaotic.

Portugal won that match at the death, then became one of the first teams to qualify after following it up with a 3-0 win over Turkey, though their second win is heavily caveated as their opponents rested key players for that match.

And the less said about the third game the better, as a raft of changes contributed to an embarrassing 2-0 defeat by Georgia.