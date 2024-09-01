PFA Player of the Year odds: Back Mohamed Salah to win gong

It's been a dream start to the season for Liverpool. Three wins, three clean sheets, no sign of the 'David Moyes' effect, described in the dictionary as 'The decline of a great team following the parting of ways with a historically brilliant and successful manager'. Arne Slot has certainly come in and impressed, but one player in particular has shone throughout - MOHAMED SALAH. The 'Egyptian King' looks hungry, he looks leaner and he has looked devastating in the opening throes of the season. Salah seems to be enjoying life under a new coach, with his relationship with Jurgen Klopp in the headlines a few times last season after some public spats, and he has certainly bought into Slot's system.

He's getting the rewards too. Salah has scored in all three league games and also provided three assists. At 12/1, he looks a cracking bet to WIN THE PFA PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD for a third time, something no one has done before. Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Kevin De Bruyne are the only other players to have won the award twice, so Salah is already in esteemed company, and I think there is a very good chance of him becoming the first to bag a hat-trick. When he won the gong in 17/18, he had a stellar goalscoring campaign, equaling the then-Premier League single-season scoring record by plundering 32 goals, though Liverpool did end the season trophy-less. It was a different story in 21/22, with the Reds winning both domestic cups, but Salah displayed both his ruthlessness and selflessness, sharing the Golden Boot with Heung-min Son after firing 23 league goals and also providing a league-high 13 assists.

Mohamed Salah won the PFA Player of the Year 2018