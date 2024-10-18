Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Nottingham Forest dug their heels in at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break. A goal up before James Ward-Prowse was sent off it was probably a good point, especially considering the late Chelsea pressure.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are now three without a win but have only lost once all season in the Premier League and with a haul of four points from trips to Anfield and Stamford Bridge, there is plenty of optimism at the City Ground.

The same cannot be said for Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner hit the ground running last term. Since his appointment in mid-February, only three sides have won more points than Palace (25 in 14 games).

That form certainly hasn't bled into this season, with the Eagles' only two wins against lower-league opposition in cup competitions.

It's tricky to see the visitors getting a result in Nottingham as the division's second bluntest attack takes on the joint-second best defence.