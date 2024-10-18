Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Elliot Anderson to be carded at 7/1 (bet365)
Nottingham Forest dug their heels in at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break. A goal up before James Ward-Prowse was sent off it was probably a good point, especially considering the late Chelsea pressure.
Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are now three without a win but have only lost once all season in the Premier League and with a haul of four points from trips to Anfield and Stamford Bridge, there is plenty of optimism at the City Ground.
The same cannot be said for Crystal Palace.
Oliver Glasner hit the ground running last term. Since his appointment in mid-February, only three sides have won more points than Palace (25 in 14 games).
That form certainly hasn't bled into this season, with the Eagles' only two wins against lower-league opposition in cup competitions.
It's tricky to see the visitors getting a result in Nottingham as the division's second bluntest attack takes on the joint-second best defence.
ELLIOT ANDERSON should replace the suspended Ward-Prowse at the base of Forest's midfield and is a whopping price TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
Bet365 and Vbet have it at 7/1, a point bigger than the next best but the 6/1 available with Boylesports and 5/1 with Sky Bet are both good enough.
Only Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga (both 8/1) are bigger prices to be booked with 365 and it's only when you compare the three players cards per 90 it becomes apparent just how good of a bet this is.
Forest players EPL cards per 90 averages:
The versatile Anderson has made three appearances in central midfield, racking up 11 tackles, four fouls and a booking.
He'll have to get stuck in on Monday to contain Palace’s front three of Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr. The trio are drawing a combined average of 5.2 fouls per game and at least one opposition central midfielder has been carded in four of the Eagles' seven games this term.
Referee Tim Robinson isn’t afraid to flash the cards either, dishing out 18 in three top-flight appearances.
Nuno will be watching the next three games from the stands due to suspension. His Forest side are without long-term absentees Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo but could have Matz Sels back if the goalkeeper can recover from a minor groin injury in time.
Morgan Gibbs-White defiantly won't feature due to suspension, Jota Silva will stake his spot behind Chris Wood.
As for the visitors, Palace are handed a double boost as both Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz are back in contention to start.
The former should slot straight back into midfield alongside Jefferson Lerma, Munoz is competing with Nathaniel Clyne at right wing-back.
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Silva, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Clyne, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah, Eze
Odds correct at 1150 BST (18/10/24)
