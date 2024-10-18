Sporting Life
Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
14:09 · FRI October 18, 2024

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football

1pt Elliot Anderson to be carded at 7/1 (bet365)

BuildABet @ 19/1

  • Both teams to score
  • Chris Wood to score anytime
  • Elliot Anderson to be carded

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/8 | Draw 21/10 | Away 2/1

Nottingham Forest dug their heels in at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break. A goal up before James Ward-Prowse was sent off it was probably a good point, especially considering the late Chelsea pressure.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are now three without a win but have only lost once all season in the Premier League and with a haul of four points from trips to Anfield and Stamford Bridge, there is plenty of optimism at the City Ground.

The same cannot be said for Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner hit the ground running last term. Since his appointment in mid-February, only three sides have won more points than Palace (25 in 14 games).

That form certainly hasn't bled into this season, with the Eagles' only two wins against lower-league opposition in cup competitions.

It's tricky to see the visitors getting a result in Nottingham as the division's second bluntest attack takes on the joint-second best defence.

What are the best bets?

Anderson

ELLIOT ANDERSON should replace the suspended Ward-Prowse at the base of Forest's midfield and is a whopping price TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Bet365 and Vbet have it at 7/1, a point bigger than the next best but the 6/1 available with Boylesports and 5/1 with Sky Bet are both good enough.

Only Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga (both 8/1) are bigger prices to be booked with 365 and it's only when you compare the three players cards per 90 it becomes apparent just how good of a bet this is.

Forest players EPL cards per 90 averages:

  • Elliot Anderson: 0.19 (4 yellows, 51 appearances)
  • Christ Wood: 0.04 (6Y, 234 apps)
  • Anthony Elanga: 0.04 (2Y, 82 apps)

The versatile Anderson has made three appearances in central midfield, racking up 11 tackles, four fouls and a booking.

He'll have to get stuck in on Monday to contain Palace’s front three of Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr. The trio are drawing a combined average of 5.2 fouls per game and at least one opposition central midfielder has been carded in four of the Eagles' seven games this term.

Referee Tim Robinson isn’t afraid to flash the cards either, dishing out 18 in three top-flight appearances.

Team news

Nottingham Forest could potentially be without Morgan Gibbs-White on Monday
Nottingham Forest will be be without Morgan Gibbs-White on Monday

Nuno will be watching the next three games from the stands due to suspension. His Forest side are without long-term absentees Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo but could have Matz Sels back if the goalkeeper can recover from a minor groin injury in time.

Morgan Gibbs-White defiantly won't feature due to suspension, Jota Silva will stake his spot behind Chris Wood.

As for the visitors, Palace are handed a double boost as both Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz are back in contention to start.

The former should slot straight back into midfield alongside Jefferson Lerma, Munoz is competing with Nathaniel Clyne at right wing-back.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Silva, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Clyne, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah, Eze

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Crystal Palace (W2 D5). However, five of the last six have been draws, including each of the last three in a row.
  • Crystal Palace are winless in their last 10 top-flight meetings with Nottingham Forest (D6 L4), since a 1-0 away win in February 1991.
  • Nottingham Forest have never lost in eight Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W3 D5). It’s both the most they’ve faced a side without losing and the most the Eagles have faced a side without winning in the competition.
  • In all competitions, Nottingham Forest are winless in seven games at the City Ground (D4 L3). It’s their longest run without a home win since October 2020 (also 7), while they last went longer in February 2012 (8), a run which included a 0-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Championship.
  • Crystal Palace have drawn three and lost four of their seven Premier League games this season; not since 1992-93 have the Eagles failed to win any of their opening eight league matches of a campaign.
  • In the Premier League this season, no side has recorded fewer total pressures in the final third (233), fewer high turnovers (32), or has a higher passes per defensive action (PPDA) average (15.3) than Nottingham Forest.
  • Crystal Palace have lost both of their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row in the competition in March 2023 (run of 4).
  • Only Diogo Dalot (48) and Iliman Ndiaye (47) have won possession more times in the Premier League this season than Adam Wharton (46). Meanwhile, the midfielder has been involved in 15 build-up sequences ending in a shot in the competition this term, the most of any Crystal Palace player.
  • Chris Wood has scored six of Nottingham Forest’s last nine Premier League goals, and has 19 goals for them overall in the division. He is looking to become the third player to score 20+ for the Tricky Trees in the competition, after Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22).
  • Only Erling Haaland (35) and Antoine Semenyo (31) have had more shots in the Premier League this season than Eberechi Eze (27). However, Eze has just one goal (a shot conversion rate of 3.7%), while only Bruno Fernandes (-1.9) is underperforming his expected goals more than the Crystal Palace man in the competition this term (-1.5, 1 goal from 2.5 xG).

Odds correct at 1150 BST (18/10/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

