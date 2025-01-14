No Premier League clubs charged over PSR breaches but Leicester dispute ongoing

The PA news agency reports no clubs have been issued with a complaint for a breach of the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) in relation to accounts submitted for 2023/24 by the December 31 deadline.

However, the league has confirmed a dispute over whether it had jurisdiction to charge Leicester in March last year remains ongoing.

An appeal board ruled last September that the league did not have jurisdiction in relation to Leicester’s 2022-23 submission because the club were in the EFL when the accounts were submitted.

The Premier League said at the time it was “surprised and disappointed” by that decision and confirmed on Tuesday the case had not concluded.

“Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings,” a league statement said.

“Accordingly, neither the league nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club’s compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the league for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2023-24.”