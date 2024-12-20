Next Southampton manager odds: Ivan Juric close to being appointed

Former Roma head coach Ivan Juric is close to being named as the new Southampton manager, according to reports.
The 49-year-old is believed to be flying to England on Friday to continue talks over succeeding Russell Martin, who was sacked after a 5-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.
Some bookmakers have closed the market on the next Southampton manager, with most firms pricing Juric around 1/20 to be appointed.
Juric was only sacked himself in November, lasting just three months at Roma before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri.
The former Croatia and Sevilla midfielder has been managing for a decade, exclusively in Italy with Mantova, Crotone, Genoa, Verona and Torino.
Should he be appointed by Southampton, he'll take charge of a side bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 fixtures.
Saints head into this weekend's trip to Fulham nine points from safety.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.