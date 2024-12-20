Sporting Life
Ivan Juric

Next Southampton manager odds: Ivan Juric close to being appointed

By Joe Townsend
Football
Fri December 20, 2024 · 4h ago

Former Roma head coach Ivan Juric is close to being named as the new Southampton manager, according to reports.

The 49-year-old is believed to be flying to England on Friday to continue talks over succeeding Russell Martin, who was sacked after a 5-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

Some bookmakers have closed the market on the next Southampton manager, with most firms pricing Juric around 1/20 to be appointed.

Juric was only sacked himself in November, lasting just three months at Roma before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

The former Croatia and Sevilla midfielder has been managing for a decade, exclusively in Italy with Mantova, Crotone, Genoa, Verona and Torino.

Should he be appointed by Southampton, he'll take charge of a side bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 fixtures.

Saints head into this weekend's trip to Fulham nine points from safety.

