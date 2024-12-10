Next Millwall manager odds: Matt Bloomfield odds-on favourite to replace Neil Harris

Millwall have confirmed that head coach Neil Harris will depart the club, with Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield the clear favourite to replace him.

The decision, which was reached by mutual consent, comes with the club sat 11th in the Sky Bet Championship table. Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Coventry extended their winless run to four games although the three previous had all ended as 1-1 draws. Harris will take charge of the visit of league leaders Sheffield United on Wednesday and Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough before standing down from the position.

Next Millwall manager odds (via BetVictor) Matt Bloomfield - 1/4

Steve Cooper - 6/1

Mark Robins - 16/1

Kevin Muscat - 16/1

Michael Appleton - 20/1

Gary Rowett - 20/1

David Moyes - 20/1

Steven Schumacher - 20/1 Odds correct at 1635 GMT (10/12/24)

On the decision, chairman James Berylson told their club website: "At the start of 2024, we found ourselves in a tough spot. Neil came in and along with his coaching staff galvanised the squad. "Through action and leadership, he led Millwall on a magnificent run of form, ensuring our return to Championship football this season. "I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the club and we will be forever grateful to him for that. "After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision. "I join everybody associated with Millwall by wishing Neil the very best. He will always be welcome back to The Den as a friend, colleague, and Lion." Not only did Harris keep the club in England's second tier but they thrived under his guidance. Only Leeds (59) and Middlesbrough (55) gained more points than Millwall's 51 across the 31-game spell following his return.

Harris: "You miss Romain, you miss Japhet and you miss Jake Cooper. Three players that probably get in any Championship team. Just a reminder to people, the thickos, that when you take the three best players out of the team that this is Millwall Football Club." — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 7, 2024

The decision comes just days after Harris faced backlash from the Millwall support for using the term "thickos" when discussing their current injury issues. "You miss Romain [Esse], you miss Japhet [Tanganga] and you miss Jake Cooper. Three players that probably get in anybody’s Championship team," he told his post match press conference. "So just a reminder to people, the thickos, that when you take the three best players out of the team that this is Millwall Football Club." It brings an end to his second permanent spell as Millwall boss, with the first delivering promotion via the League One play-offs in 2017. In a letter published on their website, Harris added: "This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be. "Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time."