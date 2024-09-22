Next Cardiff manager odds: Erol Bulut sacked after poor start

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leeds left the Bluebirds rooted to the foot of the table with just one point from their opening six matches, having scored just one goal and conceded 13.

In a short statement, the club confirmed Bulut “has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect”.

They added: “The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.”

Bulut was appointed by the Bluebirds in June 2023 and led them to a 12th-placed finish last season, earning him a two-year contract extension in the summer.

Cardiff confirmed that first-team coach Nikolaos Karydas will also leave the club, with Omer Riza taking charge on an interim basis.