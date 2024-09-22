Next Cardiff manager odds: Erol Bulut sacked after poor start

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leeds left the Bluebirds rooted to the foot of the table with just one point from their opening six matches, having scored just one goal and conceded 13.
In a short statement, the club confirmed Bulut “has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect”.
They added: “The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.”
Bulut was appointed by the Bluebirds in June 2023 and led them to a 12th-placed finish last season, earning him a two-year contract extension in the summer.
Cardiff confirmed that first-team coach Nikolaos Karydas will also leave the club, with Omer Riza taking charge on an interim basis.
Odds correct at 1815 (22/09/24)
Former Plymouth and Stoke boss Steven Schumacher is the early favourite for the job, only a month after being sacked by the Potters.
Current Charlton manager, and one-time Stoke boss, Nathan Jones is among the early favourites, as is Alex Neil, who's last job in management was at the bet365 stadium in 22/23.
Nigel Pearson, sacked by Bristol City last season, is also in the mix, as is former Wales boss Rob Page. Page was sacked by the national team in June and did spend a year as a player at Cardiff in 24/25.
Odds correct at 1815 BST (22/09/24)
