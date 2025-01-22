Sporting Life
Murillo

Murillo signs new Nottingham Forest contract to 2029

By Sporting Life
Football
Wed January 22, 2025 · 5h ago

Nottingham Forest have tied star defender Murillo down to a new long-term contract.

The 22-year-old has been a key performer in the Forest side that is in a surprise Premier League title race this season and has committed his future to the City Ground.

He has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2029.

“I’m very thankful and very happy that there are four more years to come,” he said. “I’m thankful to everyone for the support – not just to me, but to my family as well.

“Everywhere I go, every shop, wherever it is, they treat my family and me really well. So I’m very grateful for everything they do for myself and for the team.

“I’m sure that we’ve got a big future in front of us.”

Murillo, who earlier this season was called up to the Brazil squad, has been part of the Forest defence which has kept nine clean sheets this season, forging a strong partnership with Nikola Milenkovic.

