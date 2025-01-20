Monaco vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Champions League is still in the league phase of the competition, with two more rounds to go before the knockouts. That means it really is crunch time. Aston Villa are fifth in the overall standings as they head to 16th placed Monaco, with one more win for Unai Emery's side likely enough to see them finish in the top eight and avoid the two-legged play-off. For their French hosts, if they want to finish in the top eight they really have to win here, meaning we should be in for an entertaining encounter. Monaco are bang out of form though, winless this calendar year (D2 L2) and have won just two of their last 11 in all competitions, while Villa have found some consistency since the start of December (W7 D2 L2), so the Premier League side will fancy their chances.

What are the best bets? The Villans have won two of their three away games in this competition, with the other being a dubious loss against Club Brugge following a strange decision by Tyrone Mings that resulted in a penalty. That had me looking at Villa in the Draw no Bet market, with even money looking a solid bet, but I'll fish for something a little bigger, starting with THILO KEHRER. The former West Ham defender has been in excellent attacking for this season, and looks worth while siding with to have 1+ TOTAL SHOT and TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Kehrer has been a constant threat in the Champions League, firing a shot in all bar one of his six matches, including at the Emirates, so at 2/1, I'll happily chance him to pull the trigger in a game Monaco really have to get a result. He's 4/7 in places.

Aston Villa have been pretty tight defensively from set-pieces generally, but in the UCL they have conceded a shot to a centre-back in four of their six outings, and with no Pau Torres (injured) or Diego Carlos (suspended) they could be more vulnerable than usual. As well as firing shots, Kehrer has also hit the net plenty this season, bagging a total of four goals across Ligue 1 and Champions League matches, so at 22/1 to find the net, he's worth a small bet - he's 17/2 elsewhere. The Frenchman scored the winner against Bologna in this competition. He's averaged 0.20 goals per 90 this season, and found the net last time out against Montpellier, so the price looks massive. I'd back him at 12s given his scoring rate this term, his continued threat in Europe and the desperation for a win for his side.

Mohammed Salisu celebrates scoring

Speaking of SALISU, given he has three goals to his name this season, including two in his last three, it would be daft to not back him TO SCORE ANYTIME too at the same price. This season, the former Southampton centre-back has averaged 0.81 shots and 0.22 goals per 90. I'll also back YOURI TIELEMENS TO BE CARDED at 5/1. Unai Emery will have to reshuffle his midfield due to injuries, meaning Tielemans could be deployed deeper than usual with no Amadou Onana or Ross Barkley, making his card price appeal.

Youri Tielemans being card

The Belgian has been booked three times in the league and once on the continent this season, with his sole card in this competition coming in Villa's draw with Juventus when he was playing in a deeper role.

Team news Monaco will be without former Arsenal player Folarin Balogun, as well as George Ilenikhena and Krepin Diatta. On the doubtful list are Wilfried Singo and Dennis Zakaria, with both missing Friday's defeat to Montpellier.

John McGinn is doubtful

As for Villa, John McGinn is back in training but this game could come too soon for him, while all of Diego Carlos (suspended), Ross Barkley and Pau Torres (both injured) are unavailable here. Amadou Onana is touch-and-go for this clash as well having picked up a knock that forced him to come off against Arsenal at the weekend.

Predicted line ups Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Salisu, Kehrer, Vanderson; Camara, Magassa, Akliouche, Golovin, Ben Seghir; Embolo Aston Villa: Martinez; Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Ramsey, Bailey; Watkins