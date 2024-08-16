MNF Leicester vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 13/2 Tottenham to win

Things look ominous at the King Power. Leicester return to the Premier League in a worst state than when they won the Sky Bet Championship; minus their title winning manager Enzo Maresca and player of the season Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Foxes lead the relegation betting at 1/2 and are 7/4 favourites to prop up the division.

Steve Cooper is now in charge of Leicester

New boss Steve Cooper’s stock is not high either having been relieved of his duties at Nottingham Forest. It is worth remembering he guided Forest back to the Premier League after over 20 years and then, despite massive squad turnover, managed to keep them up in the first season back. Cooper has been realistic about his ambitions this campaign, stating survival is the aim and having been there and done it before, maybe Leicester are not worth writing off just yet (points deduction pending). Tottenham are in town on Monday and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his side can emulate the start they made last season where they went unbeaten for the first 11 games. After some impressive signings this summer, Spurs are in a promising position.

What are the best bets? Some bets pick themselves. HARRY WINKS is 3/1 TO BE CARDED, a punt which ticks all the boxes. CLICK HERE to back Harry Winks to be shown a card with Sky Bet In short, the player has pedigree, the angle has narrative, and the referee does not mind dishing out the cards. Chris Kavanagh flashed 10 yellows in his first game of the season (Europa League qualifier) and averaged 4.1 a game in the Premier League last term.

Winks has a cynical card record. He picked up nine bookings in the second tier last term but notched up 21 in 121 top flight appearances, which is a cards per 90 average of 0.28. In his last two seasons at Spurs (20/21, 21/22), that average was 0.36 and I would imagine after two seasons away Winks might be in for a baptism of fire on Monday. He will certainly go out there with the cliched point to prove as he faces his former employers, which is a bonus for this bet.

Team news Leicester will be without key men Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady for Monday’s match. Patson Daka is also a doubt and should he fail to start Tom Cannon could lead the line for the hosts. Despite only starting three league games last term, Cannon netted twice and set up another. Wilfred Ndidi will anchor the midfield alongside Winks. Ahead of them could be Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte in the number 10, Stephy Mavididi on the left and Abdul Fatawu on the right. As for Tottenham, the club has suspended Yves Bissouma for an off field incident. Richarlison is an injury doubt which could see new signing Dominic Solanke spearhead the attack, flanked by Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Predicted line-ups Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Kristainsen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Bounanotte, Mavididi; Cannon Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Maddison, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Match facts Leicester beat Tottenham 4-1 in their last Premier League meeting in February 2023, last winning consecutive league games against Spurs in October 1999 (a run of three).

Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 17 Premier League away games against Leicester, a 3-0 loss at Filbert Street in September 1997.

Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 30 times, Leicester against Tottenham has the highest goals-per-game average (3.8 – 128 goals in 34 games). There have been 28 goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides alone (5.6 per game).

Leicester are unbeaten on the last nine occasions they’ve begun their league campaign with a home game (W6 D3). However, the last three times they’ve lost such a match, they’ve been relegated at the end of the campaign – 1-3 v Newcastle in 1994-95 (Premier League), 0-5 v Bolton in 2001-02 (Premier League) and 0-1 v Blackpool in 2007-08 (Championship).

This is the seventh time Tottenham are starting their Premier League campaign against a promoted side; they’ve won five of the previous six, losing the other 1-0 against Sunderland in 2007-08.

Tottenham’s last four Premier League wins of 2023-24 came against each of the sides to finish in the bottom four (Nottingham Forest, Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United). They won all six of their league games against promoted sides last term, accounting for 30% of their overall victories (6/20).

Leicester have lost half of their Premier League games played on Mondays (21/42) – only in Friday games do the Foxes have a higher loss rate in the competition (61.5% - 8/13).

New Leicester manager Steve Cooper’s last Premier League game in charge was a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham in December last year with Nottingham Forest. This will be the 10th occasion of a manager taking charge of consecutive Premier League games against the same opponent but with a different team, with none of the previous nine losing both matches.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been involved in 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Leicester (9 goals, 4 assists), only having a hand in more against Southampton (15). Indeed, the Korean has scored five and assisted once in his last three against the Foxes.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored eight Premier League goals against Tottenham, only netting more goals in his league career against Arsenal and Watford (11 each). Indeed, the Englishman has netted seven goals in eight MD1 appearances in the Premier League with only four players scoring more on the opening matchday in the competition’s history (Shearer, Lampard, Rooney & Salah – 8 each).