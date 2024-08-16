MNF Leicester vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Harry Winks to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
Things look ominous at the King Power.
Leicester return to the Premier League in a worst state than when they won the Sky Bet Championship; minus their title winning manager Enzo Maresca and player of the season Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The Foxes lead the relegation betting at 1/2 and are 7/4 favourites to prop up the division.
New boss Steve Cooper’s stock is not high either having been relieved of his duties at Nottingham Forest. It is worth remembering he guided Forest back to the Premier League after over 20 years and then, despite massive squad turnover, managed to keep them up in the first season back.
Cooper has been realistic about his ambitions this campaign, stating survival is the aim and having been there and done it before, maybe Leicester are not worth writing off just yet (points deduction pending).
Tottenham are in town on Monday and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his side can emulate the start they made last season where they went unbeaten for the first 11 games.
After some impressive signings this summer, Spurs are in a promising position.
Some bets pick themselves.
HARRY WINKS is 3/1 TO BE CARDED, a punt which ticks all the boxes.
In short, the player has pedigree, the angle has narrative, and the referee does not mind dishing out the cards.
Chris Kavanagh flashed 10 yellows in his first game of the season (Europa League qualifier) and averaged 4.1 a game in the Premier League last term.
Winks has a cynical card record. He picked up nine bookings in the second tier last term but notched up 21 in 121 top flight appearances, which is a cards per 90 average of 0.28.
In his last two seasons at Spurs (20/21, 21/22), that average was 0.36 and I would imagine after two seasons away Winks might be in for a baptism of fire on Monday.
He will certainly go out there with the cliched point to prove as he faces his former employers, which is a bonus for this bet.
Leicester will be without key men Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady for Monday’s match. Patson Daka is also a doubt and should he fail to start Tom Cannon could lead the line for the hosts. Despite only starting three league games last term, Cannon netted twice and set up another.
Wilfred Ndidi will anchor the midfield alongside Winks. Ahead of them could be Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte in the number 10, Stephy Mavididi on the left and Abdul Fatawu on the right.
As for Tottenham, the club has suspended Yves Bissouma for an off field incident. Richarlison is an injury doubt which could see new signing Dominic Solanke spearhead the attack, flanked by Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.
Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Kristainsen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Bounanotte, Mavididi; Cannon
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Maddison, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son
Odds correct at 1200 BST (16/08/24)
