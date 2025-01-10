Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge FA Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
0.5pt Josh Rees to score anytime at 15/2 (bet365)
BuildABet @ 15/1
- Millwall to win
- Josh Rees to score anytime
- Mihailo Ivanovic to score anytime
Kick-off: 19:30 GMT, Monday
TV: ITV4
Home 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Away 8/1
A nice, local match-up for players and supporters on Monday night under the lights, as National League side Dagenham & Redbridge make the 14 mile journey west to take on Championship side Millwall.
The pair haven't met recently, understandable given the huge difference in league positions, but the last time they did play was in this competition in 2012, where the underdogs Dagenham held the Lions to a goalless draw at home, only to be smashed 5-0 at the Den. Some bloke called Harry Kane scored a brace in that replay, but was overshadowed by the brilliant Darius Henderson firing a hat-trick.
Back to the present, and Millwall are under new management with Alex Neil taking over from Neil Harris and he has so far lost one and drawn one. Dagenham are 15th in the fifth tier of English football and aren't the best travellers, winning just two of their 13 away league games, though they did beat League Two high-flyers AFC Wimbledon in the last round to set up this tie.
The quirk of this game being on Monday is that both these teams will know who awaits them in the fourth round; a trip to Championship leaders Leeds.
What are the best bets?
While I think Millwall will progress, with Alex Neil likely to field a strong enough team, I don't think they'll have things all there own way.
Dagenham will cause them a few issues, so chancing a fairly big-priced goalscorer for the visitors appeals, with JOSH REES getting the nod TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/2.
Rees is the box-to-box midfielder in Dagenham's 3-4-3 system, and sometimes is deployed as a false nine, which has led to him finding the net seven times this season, including in the last round of the FA Cup.
He's scored three in his last six appearances and will be tasked with joining in the attack whenever Dagenham get a chance to advance forward.
Millwall are desperate for a good performance a positive result, with the Lions winning just one of their last 11 matches, so could overextend in a bid to get a big win and gain confidence, opening the door for potential counter attacks from the minnows.
Hopefully, that gives plenty of opportunity for Rees to get into scoring positions throughout the night.
Team news
Millwall will be without Aidomo Emakhu, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore for this game, though Danny McNamara, Jake Cooper and Calum Scanlon have all returned to training and could feature in some capacity on Monday.
Romain Esse is unlikely to feature though, as he closes in on a transfer to Crystal Palace.
As for the visitors, Sam Ling went off injured against Forest Green and is doubtful, while top scorer Dion Pereira is questionable having not featured since Boxing Day.
Predicted line-ups
Millwall: Jensen; Bryan, Wallace, Tanganga, Leonard; Saville, De Norre, Azeez, Honeyman; Langstaff, Ivanovic
Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham; Kalambayi, Rutherford, Rendall; N'Guessan, Hessenthaler, Phipps, Remy; Stephenson, Rees, Hill
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (13/01/25)
