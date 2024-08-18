Mason Greenwood scores twice on Marseille debut against Brest

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, left Old Trafford for OM last month in a £26.6million deal and signed a five-year contract.

However, the 22-year-old continues to attract unwanted attention, having faced charges including attempted rape and assault following his arrest in 2022 – even though the case was subsequently dropped.

“Mason Greenwood is a player different from the others, he has an extraordinary level,” De Zerbi said of Greenwood, who was booed throughout Saturday’s game.

The Italian added, quoted on Marseille’s website: “I am happy that he scored. It will calm the controversies that surrounded his arrival.”

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.