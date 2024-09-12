Crystal Palace vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/7 | Draw 3/1 | Away 17/4 Crystal Palace have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign with the Eagles still searching for their first victory. Oliver Glasner’s squad will surely be targeting Saturday’s showdown with newly-promoted Leicester at Selhurst Park, with Palace boasting a solid W5-D1-L2 return as hosts under their Austrian head coach. Tyrick Mitchell’s positional switch to a more attack-minded left-wing-back for Glasner hasn’t been noticed by the markets despite his increased attacking output. The 25 year old has had 10 shots in his last 10 appearances and is also averaging 2.30 touches in the opposition box and is making 5.13 runs into the opposition box since Glasner took charge. TYRICK MITCHELL 1+ SHOT has paid-out in eight of his past 10 league appearances, including five of his last six at home, and is available to support at 6/5 (2.20) this weekend against a Leicester side that ranks second-bottom for shots faced thus far, allowing 15-18-10 across their first three matches. CLICK HERE to back Tyrick Mitchell 1+ shot with Sky Bet

Ayr vs Partick Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/2 Scottish Championship leaders AYR are well worth supporting at 19/20 (1.95) on Saturday when Partick arrive at Somerset Park. The hosts have posted W4-D1-L0 across their opening five league fixtures, plundering 13 goals in the process with Scott Brown getting the group motoring in the right direction. The Honest Men have won the shot count in all five of their Championship matches, averaging a league-high 14.40 shots and 6.80 on-target efforts. Ayr have also faced the fewest attempts across both metrics thus far, and ran out eye-catching 5-0, 3-2 and 2-0 winners in all three of their home encounters this term. CLICK HERE to back Ayr with Sky Bet Partick finished third in 2023/24, yet Thistle did the majority of their best work on home soil. Indeed, the visitors won just five times on their travels last term, conceding 30 goals in the process, and the Jags have already been turned over at Raith and Falkirk this season. Meanwhile, last weekend Kris Doolan’s group were beaten 3-1 by League One side Alloa.