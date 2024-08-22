Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 2.5pts Huddersfield to win and most corners vs Shrewsbury (15:00) at 10/11 (Unibet) Sunday 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Inter Miami vs Cincinnati (00:30) at 5/6 (Ladbrokes) 3pts Fortaleza to beat Corinthians (20:00) at 17/20 (QuinnBet)

Huddersfield vs Shrewsbury Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 2/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 11/2 Michael Duff has made a strong start to life as Huddersfield boss, guiding the Terriers to impressive back-to-back victories over Stevenage and Peterborough. The only goal Town have conceded came from the penalty spot with the recently-relegated outfit allowing only nine shots from inside the box and just 1.00 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG). Huddersfield are now fair strong favourites to overcome pointless Shrewsbury on Saturday. Salop have also played both Stevenage and Peterborough but came away with 1-0 and 4-1 losses, creating next to nothing and returning a negative -3.78 expected goals (xG) difference after only two rounds of action. The Shrews look destined to struggle. CLICK HERE to bet on Huddersfield vs Shrewsbury Injuries haven’t helped Shrewsbury’s cause – captain Carl Winchester was the latest to limp off in midweek – and the visitors have been beaten in 13 of 24 away days since the start of last term, firing a blank in 13 of those fixtures. Backing HUDDERSFIELD TO WIN AND MOST CORNERS pays 10/11.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

Home evs | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/10 Major League Soccer is averaging a hefty 3.12 goals per-game this season with 62% of fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals and 65% of matches banking for Both Teams To Score backers. Inter Miami and Cincinnati have been particularly prominent in both markets making the combination of OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS too big to ignore at 5/6 (1.83). CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS with Sky Bet Inter’s outings are averaging an enormous 3.80 goals per-game. The hosts are without Lionel Messi here but entertainment is almost always guaranteed with the Floridians seeing 80% of their overall encounters going Over 2.5 Goals with the same hit-rate occurring for BTTS supporters. The hosts have scored in 23 of 25 games, keeping just four clean sheets. Cincinnati’s matches have averaged 3.42 goals with 64% seeing Over 2.5 click and 68% bagging for Both Teams To Score backers. The visitors have notched in 21 of 25 MLS matches, recording six shutouts. On their travels, Cinci have scored in all 12 showdowns with nine of those encounters going Over and 10 of those 12 seeing both sides score. It’s first versus second in the Eastern Conference – a clash that saw Cincinnati slam Inter 6-1 as recently as July, and whilst a repeat looks unlikely, an entertaining, goal-laden game could well be on the cards this weekend.