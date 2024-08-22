Saturday
2.5pts Huddersfield to win and most corners vs Shrewsbury (15:00) at 10/11 (Unibet)
Sunday
2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Inter Miami vs Cincinnati (00:30) at 5/6 (Ladbrokes)
3pts Fortaleza to beat Corinthians (20:00) at 17/20 (QuinnBet)
Michael Duff has made a strong start to life as Huddersfield boss, guiding the Terriers to impressive back-to-back victories over Stevenage and Peterborough. The only goal Town have conceded came from the penalty spot with the recently-relegated outfit allowing only nine shots from inside the box and just 1.00 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG).
Huddersfield are now fair strong favourites to overcome pointless Shrewsbury on Saturday. Salop have also played both Stevenage and Peterborough but came away with 1-0 and 4-1 losses, creating next to nothing and returning a negative -3.78 expected goals (xG) difference after only two rounds of action. The Shrews look destined to struggle.
Injuries haven’t helped Shrewsbury’s cause – captain Carl Winchester was the latest to limp off in midweek – and the visitors have been beaten in 13 of 24 away days since the start of last term, firing a blank in 13 of those fixtures. Backing HUDDERSFIELD TO WIN AND MOST CORNERS pays 10/11.
Major League Soccer is averaging a hefty 3.12 goals per-game this season with 62% of fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals and 65% of matches banking for Both Teams To Score backers. Inter Miami and Cincinnati have been particularly prominent in both markets making the combination of OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS too big to ignore at 5/6 (1.83).
Inter’s outings are averaging an enormous 3.80 goals per-game. The hosts are without Lionel Messi here but entertainment is almost always guaranteed with the Floridians seeing 80% of their overall encounters going Over 2.5 Goals with the same hit-rate occurring for BTTS supporters. The hosts have scored in 23 of 25 games, keeping just four clean sheets.
Cincinnati’s matches have averaged 3.42 goals with 64% seeing Over 2.5 click and 68% bagging for Both Teams To Score backers. The visitors have notched in 21 of 25 MLS matches, recording six shutouts. On their travels, Cinci have scored in all 12 showdowns with nine of those encounters going Over and 10 of those 12 seeing both sides score.
It’s first versus second in the Eastern Conference – a clash that saw Cincinnati slam Inter 6-1 as recently as July, and whilst a repeat looks unlikely, an entertaining, goal-laden game could well be on the cards this weekend.
Fortaleza are chasing their maiden Brazilian top-flight title and start the weekend just one point and one place off the Serie A summit, but with a game in-hand. The Tricolor are enjoying a memorable campaign that included progress to the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals in midweek with an eye-catching 3-1 home success over Rosario of Argentina.
That triumph continued Fortaleza’s exceptional return at their Arena Castelao base. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s charges boast Serie A’s best home record in 2024, taking top honours in nine of their 12 league fixtures here – including seven wins from eight against sides outside of the top-eight. The hosts have also shipped a measly six goals in those 12 tussles.
On Sunday, Fortaleza face a Corinthians side enduring a forgettable domestic campaign. The seven-time champions are in the bottom-four having bagged only four victories in 23 league dates, whilst owning the division’s worst away record (W1-D3-L8). The Todo Poderoso have scored just five goals in their 12 games as guests and are easily opposed at the prices.
Odds correct at 1055 BST (22/08/24)
