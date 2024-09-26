Newcastle vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 4/1 | Draw 16/5 | Away 4/7 Newcastle’s luck ran out last week at Fulham. The Magpies enjoyed a reasonable amount of fortunate when collecting 10 points against Southampton, Bournemouth, Wolves and Tottenham, but Eddie Howe’s side fell to a deserved defeat at Craven Cottage in a performance the Toon boss described as the worst of their season so far. With Howe still seemingly working out his best defence, key individuals elsewhere have failed to fire, leading the team to lack control and consistency. They are averaging only the 16th most shots, whilst only Brentford have allowed more after the first five matchdays, an alarming return considering Manchester City arrive at St James’ Park on Saturday. City will be without Rodri, though they do boast a red-hot record against Newcastle and head to Tyneside following that last-gasp point against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s group have now scored at least twice in every game this season. With that in mind, I’m happy to take MAN CITY TO WIN & UNDER 5.5 GOALS at 4/5 (1.80) with the selection paying out should City triumph 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, and even 3-2. CLICK HERE to back Man City to win and under 5.5 goals with Sky Bet

Gillingham vs Barrow Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 29/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 17/10 The top two in Sky Bet League Two meet at Priestfield on Saturday and I’m anticipating a tight tussle between Gillingham and Barrow. Collectively, the pair have conceded just five goals across their combined 14 league fixtures thus far – that’s over 21 hours of football – impressively keeping nine clean sheets across their early season outings. Defences could again be on top here with the two teams offering such stern rearguard action. Eight of those aforementioned 14 matches concluded with a maximum of just one goal and whilst Under 2.5 Goals is too short to support here, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ holds plenty of appeal at 9/10 (1.90) quotes with Betfair/Paddy Power. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet Barrow’s seven matches have produced a measly 1.52 Expected Goals (xG) per-game average, whilst hosts Gillingham are posting just 1.11 xG per-game of their own. Meanwhile, nine of their combined contests have seen the duo score a maximum of one goal, again highlighting the tight nature of tussles involving the pair.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: LaLiga TV

Home 21/4 | Draw 18/5 | Away 4/9

Hansi Flick's side have started the season well