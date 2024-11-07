A fresh Brighton side that thrilled in the first-half at Anfield last time out should spy an opportunity at The Amex on Saturday and I’m expecting the Seagulls to at least get on the scoresheet and play their part in an entertaining encounter with OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE available to support at an appetising price. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet Lewis Dunk remains out for Brighton, who have kept a solitary shutout in five home fixtures under Fabian Hurzeler – three away sides have plundered multiple goals here. Meanwhile, City’s only away clean sheet since the opening day came at Slovan Bratislava with the Citizens silencing just five sides in 16 overall. They have, however, scored in 32/33 Premier League dates.

Botafogo vs Cuiaba Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 19/5 | Away 9/1 Botafogo sit six points clear at the top of the Brasileirao with just six rounds of action left to play and the table-toppers look well worthy of our support on Saturday night when they welcome struggling Cuiaba to the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos. Fogo are W11-D3-L2 on their plastic pitch, silencing eight sides and conceding just 11 goals in their own backyard. That exceptional defensive record has really come to the fore in recent months with Artur Jorge’s team returning W7-D3-L0 in their past 10 tussles across all venues, leaking a solitary non-penalty goal in their last nine league matches. BOTAFOGO TO WIN TO NIL therefore looks too big at 5/6 (1.83) when lowly Cuiaba arrive in Rio to face the league-leaders. CLICK HERE to back Botafogo to win to nil with Sky Bet Cuiaba are seven points from safety having claimed three Serie A victories since June – it’s nine defeats in 16, they’ve failed to even score in nine of their most recent 11 and their only away goal in eight came from the penalty spot. The visitors have fired blanks in nine of their previous 16 away days and rank rock-bottom for almost all major attacking metrics.