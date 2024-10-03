Gillingham continue to lead Sky Bet League Two despite their midweek defeat against Grimsby. The Kent club conceded only their third goal in matches this season having allowed only six shots and an Expected Goals (xG) tally of only 0.27 on Tuesday night. It also marked an eighth successive Gills contest that paid-out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO’ backers. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 'no' with Sky Bet I’m eager to get involved with a repeat on Saturday as Gillingham head to Crewe with BTTS No priced as the outsider of the two in the market, even though this particular play has landed in 14 of the combined 17 collective encounters featuring the two teams. Indeed, Crewe have rewarded BTTS No hunters in six of their eight overall outings thus far. The Alex have silenced three of their four visitors to Gresty Road with the hosts also boasting the division’s best non-penalty Expected Goals Against (npxGA) figures. Meanwhile, Gillingham’s four away days have concluded 1-0, 0-0, 0-1, 1-0, suggesting their weekend showdown is unlikely to escalate into an end-to-end shootout.

Ross County vs Celtic Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Ross County vs Celtic Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 14/1 | Draw 13/2 | Away 1/7 CELTIC were handed an embarrassing 7-1 shellacking at Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but I expect Brendan Rodgers' outfit to bounce back as they resume their Scottish Premiership title defence at Ross County on Sunday. The Bhoys are protecting an eye-catching domestic start having won all six of their openers without conceding a goal. A repeat can be backed at 21/20 (2.05) here and that holds plenty of appeal considering the Hoops have taken top honours TO NIL in two of their past three trips to Dingwall, plus their monstrously impressive Premiership performance data thus far. Celtic are allowing an average of just 0.42 Expected Goals (xG) and 1.67 shots on-target per-game. The Bhoys have allowed only three Big Chances over their six Premiership fixtures and have already railroaded St Mirren (3-0), Hibs (2-0) and St Johnstone (6-0) on their travels. In contrast, Ross County were demolished 6-0 away at Rangers and were beaten without scoring when welcoming in-form Aberdeen to their Victoria Park base. The Staggies sit rock-bottom for non-penalty xG (npxG), whilst only St Johnstone have attempted fewer shots or taken fewer attempts from inside the penalty box.

Rangers vs St Johnstone Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

Home 1/9 | Draw 15/2 | Away 16/1 RANGERS trail Celtic by five points in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the weekend, though the Teddy Bears will be confident of delivering a winning performance when St Johnstone pitch up at Ibrox on Sunday night. Philippe Clement’s charges are defending a 100% home record this season and have W18-D0-L2 when hosting non-Old Firm outfits since last term. The Gers have kept their sheets clean in four of their first six league showdowns in 2024/25 and should be well-capable of extending that run against a St Johnstone side that were hammered 6-0 at home to Celtic last time out, the third occasion in their past five fixtures where lowly Saints (W1-D1-L5) have failed to get on the scoresheet. Rangers TO WIN TO NIL pays 9/10 (1.90) at BetVictor – the selection has proven profitable in eight of St Johnstone’s previous 12 trips to the Old Firm (W0-D2-L10), including each of their most recent four visits to Ibrox. Saints scored just three goals across those 12 away days at the Old Firm giants and it’s difficult to see the strugglers competing in Govan on Sunday. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win to nil with Sky Bet