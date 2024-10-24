Napoli vs Lecce Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Saturday

Home 2/7 | Draw 17/4 | Away 9/1 NAPOLI can preserve their Serie A-leading status with a routine home victory over lowly Lecce on Saturday. The Partenopei have posted W6-D1-L0 since their opening day defeat with Antonio Conte’s charges conceding just one non-penalty goal in that seven-game sample – Juventus (0-0) the only side that’s managed to thwart the table-toppers.

At their Stadio Maradona, Napoli have leaked only one non-penalty goal in four fixtures and the hosts look excellent value at 1/1 (2.00) with SkyBet to win alongside BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' here. Second-from-bottom Lecce were thrashed 6-0 at home by Fiorentina in their most recent outing, a third successive reverse without scoring and have been struggling in the final-third. Luca Gotti's group have managed only three goals in eight encounters, having blanked already on six occasions. The Giallorossi have failed to net in all four previous away days, with our proposed play already paying-out when Lecce travelled to Inter, Milan and Udinese this term, with the guests yet to strike in six contests with top-half opposition.

Burnley are W6-D4-L1 under Scott Parker this season in the Championship as they bid to make an immediate return to the top-flight. The Clarets haven't always convinced – overachieving according to the data – although the strength of squad and an impressive rearguard is helping the 2022/23 champions to challenge towards the top of the table. Parker's posse have kept five clean sheets in their last seven, shipping only two goals in the process. However, Burnley haven't cut loose since August – their last 11 games have produced only nine goals, with four of their past six settled by a maximum of one goal. I'm therefore happy to back the Clarets TO WIN AND UNDER 4/5 GOALS at 10/11 (1.91). Burnley have beaten all five of their opponents in the bottom-eight, whilst QPR have lost four of five matches against teams in 16th and above. Rangers are struggling in both boxes right now and the quality gap should tell at Turf Moor in a relatively low-scoring contest – only one of 43 QPR dates under Marti Cifuentes has featured five goals or more.