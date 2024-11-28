Sunderland vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home evens | Draw 9/4 | Away 11/4 A big Championship clash on Friday night as high-flying Sheffield United and Sunderland meet. Both sides have their eyes on the Premier League prize and have made encouraging starts to the season, largely built upon rock-solid defences – the pair have recorded 11 and 10 second-tier clean sheets respectively, a 62% hit-rate in their combined encounters.

Those formidable rearguards point towards a relatively tight and cagey contest, and I'm encouraged to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is trading at 20/23 (1.87) with Betfair/Paddy Power. This wager has won in 23 (68%) of the two teams' collective 34 Championship matches this term, yet the price implies just a 53% chance of success. Sheff Utd are favoured having posted W6-D1-L0 at Bramall Lane, keeping six successive home clean sheets and allowing only 0.50 Expected Goals (xG) in front of their own supporters. Meanwhile, Sunderland drew a fifth game on the spin in midweek and blanked for the third time in that five-game sample, pointing again to a low-scoring match-up.

Brentford vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 3/1 | Away 18/5 Brentford have been almost flawless at the Community Stadium this season (W5-D1-L0), aided by a kind home schedule that’s seen the Bees face six sides in 13th and below. Nevertheless, Thomas Frank’s team have attacked those games terrifically well, plundering 18 goals whilst conceding 11 in the process of picking up 16 Premier League points. That kamikaze style should be on show again on Saturday when Brentford welcome Leicester. The Foxes are set to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new head coach and the visitors are likely therefore to play more proactively than under their predecessor. An entertaining encounter could therefore be on the cards with shots aplenty.

The OVER 25.5 SHOTS line at bet365 looks far too low considering. It's been beaten comfortably in each of Brentford's last 11 EPL outings with an average of 30.17 attempts per-game across their campaign. At the Community Stadium, the shot totals have read 27-31-36-27-38-23, whilst five of Leicester's six away league games have also hit 26+ shots.

Wolves vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

This should be fun. Wolves have moved outside of the Premier League's bottom-three following back-to-back victories and the Old Gold have now gotten on the scoresheet in 11 successive top-flight matches – the longest ongoing run in the division. Gary O'Neil's group have also notched 20 goals in their opening 12 tussles, the club's best top-tier return since 1972. However, the Black Country boys remain fragile, conceding 28 times in the EPL thus far, their worst tally at this point of a season since 1983. That should encourage a Bournemouth side lacking consistency but always capable of playing their part in an entertaining an open affair. I'm quite happy to back OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/6 (1.83). Looking at the two teams' records in 2024/25, we can see the pair have combined to notch in 20 of 24 EPL outings, picking up a solitary shutout each. A tasty 10 of Wolves' 12 dates have paid for BTTS backers, with eight of Bournemouth's 12 following suit. Go back further and 18/25 (72%) of the Cherries away days under Andoni Iraola have seen Over 2.5 Goals.