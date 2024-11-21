Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Home 7/10 | Draw 3/1 | Away 10/3 Eintracht Frankfurt’s outstanding campaign continued with an enthralling 3-2 success over last season’s runners-up Stuttgart before the international break. Die Adler are now just a point off second in the Bundesliga standings, enjoying a four-game winning streak across all competitions - Dino Toppmoller's side have been one of Europe’s great entertainers thus far. Unbelievably, Frankfurt are averaging 2.60 league goals per-game, striking twice or more in seven of 10 and notching at least three times in half those matches. At Deutsche Bank Park, Die Adler have plundered 15 goals in just four fixtures, including three against Bayern Munich. The issue is defensively, where Toppmoller's team have managed a solitary shutout.

In fact, six of 10 opponents have scored at least twice against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and on Saturday evening they face a Werder Bremen outfit well accustomed to high-scoring shootouts. The visitors have leaked 21 goals, keeping only one clean sheet with four of their five away days returning Over 4.5 Goals winners. So the obvious solution is to support goals where OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE pays 4/5 (1.80). It’s already won in 14 of the duo's combined 20 Bundesliga showdowns – a 70% success rate this season. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet

Spezia vs Sudtirol Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 3/4 | Draw 21/10 | Away 7/2 Spezia are unbeaten after MD13 in Serie B (W7-D6-L0) and therefore command plenty of respect ahead of Sunday’s clash with struggling Sudtirol. The hosts start the weekend only three points off the summit in third, boasting the best defence in the division having conceded just eight goals in those 13 outings, silencing seven sides already. That rock-solid Spezia rearguard has been in fine form of late, leaking a solitary strike in seven league dates, and should give the group a strong chance of success here. The Aquilotti have picked up W5-D1-L0 at home and hold plenty of appeal as 1.84 shots off a -0.50 ASIAN HANDICAP hurdle. CLICK HERE to bet on Spezia vs Sudtirol with Sky Bet Sudtirol have dropped to third-bottom in the second-tier standings following eight defeats in their most recent 11 encounters. The visitors have managed one goal in their last four and have been turned over in four of six away days already. The side from Bolzano have lost all seven meetings with top-12 teams and have recorded only one clean sheet this season.