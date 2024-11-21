Saturday 17:30
3pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen at 4/5 (bet365, Boylesports)
Sunday 14:00
2.5pts Spezia Asian handicap (-0.5) vs Sudtirol at 84/100 (William Hill)
Sunday 19:45
2.5pts Both teams to score in Nice vs Strasbourg at 3/4 (bet365, Betway)
Eintracht Frankfurt’s outstanding campaign continued with an enthralling 3-2 success over last season’s runners-up Stuttgart before the international break. Die Adler are now just a point off second in the Bundesliga standings, enjoying a four-game winning streak across all competitions - Dino Toppmoller's side have been one of Europe’s great entertainers thus far.
Unbelievably, Frankfurt are averaging 2.60 league goals per-game, striking twice or more in seven of 10 and notching at least three times in half those matches. At Deutsche Bank Park, Die Adler have plundered 15 goals in just four fixtures, including three against Bayern Munich. The issue is defensively, where Toppmoller's team have managed a solitary shutout.
In fact, six of 10 opponents have scored at least twice against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and on Saturday evening they face a Werder Bremen outfit well accustomed to high-scoring shootouts. The visitors have leaked 21 goals, keeping only one clean sheet with four of their five away days returning Over 4.5 Goals winners.
So the obvious solution is to support goals where OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE pays 4/5 (1.80). It’s already won in 14 of the duo's combined 20 Bundesliga showdowns – a 70% success rate this season.
Spezia are unbeaten after MD13 in Serie B (W7-D6-L0) and therefore command plenty of respect ahead of Sunday’s clash with struggling Sudtirol. The hosts start the weekend only three points off the summit in third, boasting the best defence in the division having conceded just eight goals in those 13 outings, silencing seven sides already.
That rock-solid Spezia rearguard has been in fine form of late, leaking a solitary strike in seven league dates, and should give the group a strong chance of success here. The Aquilotti have picked up W5-D1-L0 at home and hold plenty of appeal as 1.84 shots off a -0.50 ASIAN HANDICAP hurdle.
Sudtirol have dropped to third-bottom in the second-tier standings following eight defeats in their most recent 11 encounters. The visitors have managed one goal in their last four and have been turned over in four of six away days already. The side from Bolzano have lost all seven meetings with top-12 teams and have recorded only one clean sheet this season.
Nice and Strasbourg have been handed the primetime Sunday night slot in Ligue 1 for good reason. Only PSG and Marseille have scored more league goals than these two, with the pair providing the division with plenty of early-season entertainment and I’m expecting both to play their part in a watchable affair – BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stands out as a 3/4 (1.75) shot.
Nice have scored in 9/11 Ligue 1 outings under Franck Haise, averaging 1.63 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per-game. Meanwhile, Strasbourg have got on the scoresheet in 10/11 under Liam Rosenior, averaging 1.51 npxG. Between them, the pair have kept just four clean sheets with BTTS banking in 4/5 of each team’s respective home/away dates.
Strasbourg results vs the top eight:
Nice’s squad has been riddled with injuries throughout the campaign but the hosts still pack plenty of punch, striking at home against the likes of PSG, Monaco and Lille already. Strasbourg managed three goals themselves in games against PSG and Monaco before the break and their matches against top-eight teams have seen plenty of goals.
Odds correct at 0900 GMT (21/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.