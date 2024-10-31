Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

Home 8/15 | Draw 18/5 | Away 4/1 Friday night football in the Bundesliga should be a belter as defending champions Bayer Leverkusen entertain last season's second-place side Stuttgart at the BayArena. Both sides are struggling to hit the same heights as last term, yet the pair have the capacity to produce tremendous fun and entertainment under the lights with goals almost a guarantee. OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has proven profitable in 13 of the duos combined 16 Bundesliga outings in 2024/25 and so a repeat holds plenty of appeal at 7/10 (1.70) with Betway. Fifteen of those 16 showdowns have paid-out for BTTS backers, 14 covered the Over 2.5 Goals mark and 12 even produced a four-goal haul or more. Looking purely at league encounters, Leverkusen have plundered multiple goals in seven of eight dates, conceding at least twice on five occasions. Meanwhile, Stuttgart have scored twice or more in five of eight, shipping at least two goals on five occasions. Incredibly, neither side have managed to keep their Bundesliga sheets clean in those 16 matches.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 12/5 Wolfsburg's 0-0 stalemate with St Pauli last weekend is unlikely to be repeated this weekend against Augsburg. Ralph Hasenhuttl's troops have started their campaign promisingly but often failed to pick up consistent results – winning just twice this term – yet the Wolves have certainly entertained with only four sides scoring more goals. Wolfsburg have actually notched twice or more in six of their eight Bundesliga battles, doing so in games against the likes of Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart. However, the Wolves have also leaked multiple strikes on five occasions, including all four of their Volkswagen Arena encounters; their most recent home contest ending in a 4-2 reverse. Augsburg have won all of their 13 Bundesliga points on home soil, losing each of their three away days thus far (conceding 11 goals in the process). Nevertheless, FCA should be capable of contributing here – the two teams have collecting seen OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE land in 12/16 (75%) league matches and a repeat stands-out at 10/11 (1.91).