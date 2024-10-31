Friday 19:30
3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart at 7/10 (bet365, Betway)
Saturday 14:30
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Wolfsburg vs Augsburg at 10/11 (bet365)
Sunday 12:30
2.5pts Paderborn to beat Eintracht Braunschweig at 8/11 (QuinnBet)
Friday night football in the Bundesliga should be a belter as defending champions Bayer Leverkusen entertain last season’s second-place side Stuttgart at the BayArena. Both sides are struggling to hit the same heights as last term, yet the pair have the capacity to produce tremendous fun and entertainment under the lights with goals almost a guarantee.
OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has proven profitable in 13 of the duos combined 16 Bundesliga outings in 2024/25 and so a repeat holds plenty of appeal at 7/10 (1.70) with Betway. Fifteen of those 16 showdowns have paid-out for BTTS backers, 14 covered the Over 2.5 Goals mark and 12 even produced a four-goal haul or more.
Looking purely at league encounters, Leverkusen have plundered multiple goals in seven of eight dates, conceding at least twice on five occasions. Meanwhile, Stuttgart have scored twice or more in five of eight, shipping at least two goals on five occasions. Incredibly, neither side have managed to keep their Bundesliga sheets clean in those 16 matches.
Wolfsburg’s 0-0 stalemate with St Pauli last weekend is unlikely to be repeated this weekend against Augsburg. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops have started their campaign promisingly but often failed to pick up consistent results – winning just twice this term – yet the Wolves have certainly entertained with only four sides scoring more goals.
Wolfsburg have actually notched twice or more in six of their eight Bundesliga battles, doing so in games against the likes of Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart. However, the Wolves have also leaked multiple strikes on five occasions, including all four of their Volkswagen Arena encounters; their most recent home contest ending in a 4-2 reverse.
Augsburg have won all of their 13 Bundesliga points on home soil, losing each of their three away days thus far (conceding 11 goals in the process). Nevertheless, FCA should be capable of contributing here – the two teams have collecting seen OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE land in 12/16 (75%) league matches and a repeat stands-out at 10/11 (1.91).
Paderborn suffered DFB Pokal elimination in midweek against top-flight Werder Bremen but I’m backing 2.Bundesliga high-flyers to get back on track with victory over lowly Eintracht Braunschweig. The hosts third-place position is mirrored by their Expected Points (xP) ranking with SCP proving excellent in front of goal, and at their Benteler-Arena base.
Paderborn have posted W3-D1-L0 as hosts this season, scoring two goals or more in seven of their 10 league tussles. The hosts can enhance that return here with Braunschweig’s bottom-three strugglers matched by the data; the visitors have W0-D1-L4 on their travels, a sample that already includes humbling 3-0, 3-1, 5-0 and 5-1 league losses.
Braunschweig have now lost 16 of their 22 away days going back to the start of last season, conceding 2.23 goals per-game on average and failing to even score themselves in 10 of those 22 match-ups. Last term, Die Lowen were beaten in 11 of 14 fixtures against sides that finished above them and pattern could be set to continue on Sunday afternoon.
Odds correct at 0945 GMT (31/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.