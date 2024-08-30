Marc Guehi: Oliver Glasner confirms defender will stay at Crystal Palace

Guehi, who starred at this summer’s European Championship, has been a target for Newcastle all summer but they did not meet Palace’s valuation of the 24-year-old.

Glasner was desperate to keep his captain after losing fellow centre-half Joachim Andersen to Fulham and was delighted to announce that he will not be leaving before the deadline.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Chelsea, Glasner said: “Yes, I can confirm that.

“But it was never really in doubt. First of all, congrats to Crystal Palace, the chairman and the everyone that they didn’t give in.

“Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen it was very important that Marc stays.