Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to Lisandro Martinez strike

The Argentina defender fired the only goal of the game in the closing stages, via a deflection off Fulham’s Sasa Lukic, as United followed up their midweek Europa League win against Rangers with three points.

It was only Ruben Amorim’s fourth victory in 12 Premier League matches since taking charge of United, who moved up three places to 12th in the table.

Fulham, who saw Joachim Andersen’s late header superbly cleared off the goal-line by United substitute Toby Collyer, have won one of their last five league games and sit 10th.

United head coach Amorim was pleased with the win but admitted his side still have room for improvement.

“It’s really important to have this feeling away from home. Great support from our away fans as always,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

“Not a great game and you can feel it, no great chances. We tried to control the game but we need to improve a lot.

“We didn’t suffer too much today and that is a good sign. It’s not just the clean sheet, it’s the way we defend. We need to improve a lot with the ball, without the ball we were OK.

“Even in the second half when we want to change some things we lack some pace and some power up front but it is what it is. We need to have more ball, create more chances. But winning helps a lot.”