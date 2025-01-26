Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to Lisandro Martinez strike

Manchester United secured rare back-to-back wins this season as Lisandro Martinez’s second-half strike sank Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.
The Argentina defender fired the only goal of the game in the closing stages, via a deflection off Fulham’s Sasa Lukic, as United followed up their midweek Europa League win against Rangers with three points.
It was only Ruben Amorim’s fourth victory in 12 Premier League matches since taking charge of United, who moved up three places to 12th in the table.
Fulham, who saw Joachim Andersen’s late header superbly cleared off the goal-line by United substitute Toby Collyer, have won one of their last five league games and sit 10th.
United head coach Amorim was pleased with the win but admitted his side still have room for improvement.
“It’s really important to have this feeling away from home. Great support from our away fans as always,” Amorim told TNT Sports.
“Not a great game and you can feel it, no great chances. We tried to control the game but we need to improve a lot.
“We didn’t suffer too much today and that is a good sign. It’s not just the clean sheet, it’s the way we defend. We need to improve a lot with the ball, without the ball we were OK.
“Even in the second half when we want to change some things we lack some pace and some power up front but it is what it is. We need to have more ball, create more chances. But winning helps a lot.”
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org